Bombs - The best films of 2023

From almost the first to almost the last day of the outgoing year, cinema fans around the globe were treated to outstanding film fare. Whether dramatic, fairytale, family-friendly or profound - numerous works in 2023 knew how to impress. This was particularly the case with the following films.

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

The extraordinary drama "The Banshees of Inisherin" lost out at the Oscars. However, this should not obscure the fact that Martin McDonagh (53) has created a masterpiece with this film. Colin Farrell (47) and Brendan Gleeson (68) as pretty much best friends who turn into mortal enemies on a whim play each other to the wall time and time again. What sounds incredibly banal on paper develops into a tragic, at times hilarious, almost fairytale-like film experience thanks to the verve of everyone involved.

"Creed III: Rocky's Legacy"

Can the third part of a "Rocky" spin-off really stand on its own two feet, or is the knockout inevitable? With "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy", leading actor Michael B. Jordan (36) not only celebrated his directorial debut. In contrast to the first two parts, he also had to do without the driving force Sylvester Stallone (77), who really wants to have retired from boxing after "Creed II". Creed III" may not be able to reinvent the wheel. However, the film does know how to skillfully re-create the genre's familiar arcs of suspense.

"The Super Mario Bros. movie"

While plumber Mario has been an integral part of the video game world for decades, his cinematic adventures (the bizarre real-life film adaptation "Super Mario Bros." from 1993 may well be ignored) have been very limited. This is likely to change in the future following the incredible success of "The Super Mario Bros. movie": With over 1.3 billion US dollars, the animated film not only grossed a huge chunk. With its perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh ideas, it also managed to captivate both old and young Mario fans.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among thieves"

Anyone who immediately thinks of the dreadful film from 2000 starring Jeremy Irons (75) when they think of "Dungeons & Dragons" will probably not believe their eyes. Because almost a quarter of a century later, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was indeed a fantasy film that was able to conjure up the famous "pen & paper" role-playing game on the big screen with a lot of wit and charm. Chris Pine (43) as a Blender bard, countless Easter eggs for "D&D" fans and yet enough of an independent plot to get newcomers on board - this mixture was highly entertaining.

"The Whale"

Actor Brendan Fraser (55) celebrated his Hollywood renaissance with "The Whale" - which was promptly honored with an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. However, the film by Darren Aronofsky (54) is not a voyeuristic portrayal of a failed man that the audience feels superior to. Instead, the film shows how even such a positive feeling as love can have negative consequences for those involved and develop into a vicious circle. Together with another great cast, Fraser ensures that the audience reflects on their own lives as well as those of their loved ones. This is not easy - important things rarely are.

"Oppenheimer"

The spark in "Oppenheimer" may ignite late, but it does so powerfully. Despite various stylistic gimmicks, it has become a fairly stringent film, so there is no comparison with Christopher Nolan's (53) recently over-exuberant "Tenet". However, the biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy, 47), the "father of the atomic bomb", turned out to be much more documentary-like than many moviegoers had expected. "Oppenheimer" skillfully erects a cinematic monument to one of the most influential figures in human history. One that seems as paradoxical as the person to whom it is dedicated.

"Barbie"

Director Greta Gerwig (40) has already demonstrated her talent for conjuring up complex, multidimensional female characters with depth, humor and authenticity on the screen in "Lady Bird" (2017) and "Little Women" (2019). The success of her film "Barbie", which she celebrated with this recipe, was nevertheless almost unbelievable: the film grossed over 1.4 billion US dollars worldwide, making it the most successful film of the year. This was due not only, but to a large extent, to the leading roles: In the person of Margot Robbie (33), the perfect cast was found for the title role. Ryan Gosling (43) as Ken nevertheless knew how to steal her scenes time and time again.

"Asteroid City"

In "The French Dispatch", cult director Wes Anderson (54) had recently become a little artificial. However, with his typically quirky, deliberately artificial-looking and incredibly charming "Asteroid City", he managed to turn the corner again in 2023 and build on what he had perfected in 2014 in "Grand Budapest Hotel". The star-studded ensemble cast of "Asteroid City" is beyond reproach, but you don't really need to mention that with Anderson.

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

With "Killers of the Flower Moon", film fans can truly look forward to a genuine "Scorsese": high suspense, spikes of violence and finely crafted characters, this time even based on real people and played by Scorsese's all-purpose weapons Leonardo DiCaprio (49) and Robert De Niro (80), among others. The film is based on the non-fiction book of the same name about the Osage murders, which took place between 1910 and 1930 - making it a star-studded, 200-minute-long and much-needed history lesson.

"Napoleon"

Joaquin Phoenix (49) and Ridley Scott (86) do not experience their own personal Waterloo with "Napoleon". Both men are too good at their craft for that: the actor is able to masterfully portray the stark contrasts of the title character. And the director shows real-looking visual effects, especially in the battles, which have become almost unusual in times of computer effects inflation. The only annoying thing is the taut pace at which Napoleon's career is rattled off, at least in the cinema version of the film - the planned and much more extensive director's cut should remedy this.

"Wonka"

"Wonka", the prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", takes the audience into the magical world of Willy Wonka and paints a whole new picture of the eccentric chocolatier. Leading actor Timothée Chalamet (27) once again proves his versatility and manages the perfect balancing act between childlike naivety and acting talent. The film sparkles with magic, anticipation and hope, making it the perfect family movie for the current and all upcoming pre-Christmas seasons.

Source: www.stern.de