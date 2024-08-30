- The Berlin Zoo houses two female panda cubs.

Following the delivery of the panda twinlings at Berlin Zoo a week prior, their gender has been confirmed as female twins, as disclosed by the zoo. At present, the infants resemble two diminutive, hairless hamsters with a white fluff, but the distinctive panda markings on their ears, eyes, and shoulder fur are starting to manifest, revealed zoo director Andreas Knieriem. "The two girls are full of energy and growing splendidly."

The cause behind the pandas' black and white fur remains an enigma according to the zoo. It's speculated that it serves for concealment or interaction with their peers.

Visitors have to exercise a little more patience

Panda mother Meng Meng welcomed the twins on August 22. The twins are under round-the-clock care by a German-Chinese team, who alternately tend to the mother. "Once the sisters are sufficiently large and mobile, visitors will also get a chance to meet them - but that will still take some time."

In 2019, the 11-year-old Meng Meng had her first set of infants - both boys. Pit and Paule became the favorites of the zoo visitors, but they were sent back to China at the end of the previous year. Just like their parents, the tiny pandas belong to the People's Republic, which lends them out to chosen nations as part of panda diplomacy.

The Popularity of the twins among visitors is expected to match that of Pit and Paule, as predicted by the Director of the zoo.

