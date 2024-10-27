The behhavior of the garden dweller is unusual, which is a cause for concern.

The elusive Garden Dormouse, a species on the decline in Europe, is especially scarce in Germany, with certain areas making efforts to improve its habitat. In the regions of Frankenwald and Fichtelgebirge, located in northeastern Bavaria, conservationists and forestry officials have installed about 200 nesting boxes for these rodents, as reported by the Office for Food, Agriculture and Forestry (AELF) Coburg-Kulmbach.

Characteristic of the small, nocturnal rodent that primarily inhabits forests are its bushy tail, its brown-grey-black fur, and the black eye ring some refer to as a "Zorro mask". The AELF states that the Frankenwald and Fichtelgebirge are the only areas in Bavaria where Garden Dormice (Glis glis) can be found in larger numbers.

As Uwe Friedel from the Bavarian Nature Conservation Association's department for species and habitat protection explained, "The Garden Dormouse was once common throughout eastern Bavaria". Decades ago, populations could be found in regions such as Hof, bordering Saxony and Thuringia, and Freyung, located at the tri-border of Bavaria, Czech Republic, and Austria.

"Insect decline is a significant factor"

Nationwide, the largest Garden Dormouse populations can be found in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to Friedel. In the vicinity of cities like Cologne, Bonn, Mainz or Wiesbaden, these rodents might occasionally be spotted in gardens. However, quantifying their population is challenging because, as Friedel noted, "The species is secretive and reclusive."

Experts suggest that the Garden Dormouse hibernates for an extended period, approximately from October to April. The main factors contributing to the decline in Garden Dormouse populations in Germany and Europe are varied, according to Friedel. "One significant factor is insect decline. Unlike the Hazel Dormouse, the Garden Dormouse primarily builds up its winter fat reserves with insects." In contrast, the Hazel Dormouse, a relative of the Garden Dormouse, primarily feeds on acorns and beech nuts.

Another cause of decline is the use of environmental toxins such as insecticides and rodenticides, as well as the impact of climate change, said Friedel. "Fewer and fewer small bodies of water and puddles are available for Garden Dormice to drink." Additionally, rising temperatures cause animals to emerge from hibernation earlier, resulting in energy consumption that outstrips their stored reserves.

According to Friedel, forests rich in dead wood offer suitable habitat for Garden Dormice. It is also beneficial to minimize the use of environmental toxins as much as possible.

To effectively combat the decline of the Garden Dormouse, it's crucial to promote education about the importance of insects and the dangers of using insecticides and rodenticides. Additionally, initiatives could be taken to increase the availability of small bodies of water in Garden Dormouse habitats, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Read also: