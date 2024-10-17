The band One Direction issues a collective announcement lamenting the demise of Liam Payne.

"We're absolutely shattered by the news of Liam's demise. In due time, and once everyone's prepared, there will be more to share. But for now, we'll take some time to mourn and process the loss of our beloved brother. The moments we shared with him will be cherished eternally. At the moment, our thoughts are with his family, his buddies, and the fans who adored him alongside us. We'll miss him deeply. We love you Liam," the message, shared on the band's Instagram account on Thursday, stated.

Payne perished on Wednesday following a fall from the third level of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

One Direction was brought together in 2010 by music producer Simon Cowell, who recognized Payne, Styles, Malik, Tomlinson, and Horan's musical abilities during their auditions for the UK version of "The X-Factor."

The group experienced an astronomical rise to fame, becoming the first band to have their first four albums reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Known for hits such as "What Makes You Beautiful," "Best Song Ever," and "Story of My Life," the group remains one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, having sold over 70 million records worldwide.

Malik departed the group in 2015, leading to the announcement that One Direction was taking an "indefinite hiatus" the following year. All five former members went on to launch solo careers, including Payne, who released his latest single "Teardrops" in March.

Despite their relationships evolving over the years, Payne made an effort to maintain contact with his former bandmates even as he grappled with addiction and mental health issues, topics he'd previously discussed openly.

Through his challenges, Payne mentioned that "all the boys" had been there to help him.

"I've gone through a pretty challenging time in my life lately and honestly, I wouldn't be here without the boys," Payne told "On Demand Entertainment" in a red carpet interview at Tomlinson's "All Of Those Voices" documentary premiere last year.

Just weeks prior to his demise, Payne was spotted in Argentina attending Horan's concert, sharing videos of himself dancing and singing along on his Snapchat page.

Payne's family released a statement, expressing their "heartbreak" over his death, according to the UK's PA Media news agency.

"Liam will forever be engraved in our hearts and we'll remember him for his warm, humorous, and brave spirit," the statement read. "We're supporting each other as best we can as a family and request privacy and space at this painful time."

On Thursday, "Britain's Got Talent," a UK-based talent competition show that Cowell co-created and judges on, postponed auditions following Payne's death, Fremantle UK, the production company responsible for the show, stated in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family, and all who loved him," the statement read.

