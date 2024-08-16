Skip to content
The Bad Dürrenberg State Garden Show with 300,000 visitors

A visit to the state garden show at Gradierwerk in Bad Dürrenberg is currently very popular. The organizers report a visitor influx.

Since its launch in mid-April, over 300,000 people have visited the Landesgartenschau (LAGA) in Bad Dürrenberg (Saalekreis district). The LAGA is experiencing a real visitor surge, organizers reported. "If the current influx continues, we will exceed the originally expected number of around 400,000 visitors." Until October 13, there will be a blend of culture, art, and culinary delights on 15 hectares. The Kurpark with the Gradierwerk is at the heart of it all.

