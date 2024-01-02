Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsaj mcleaninstagramrochelle deanna mcleanmarriage-outwomanbeforebackstreet boysseparation

The Backstreet Boy's marriage has failed

Their relationship break has missed the mark: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle have announced the end of their marriage.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Rochelle and AJ McLean married in 2011 and are parents to two daughters..aussiedlerbote.de
Rochelle and AJ McLean married in 2011 and are parents to two daughters..aussiedlerbote.de

AJ McLean - The Backstreet Boy's marriage has failed

The attempt to save their marriage has failed: Backstreet Boy member AJ McLean (45) and his wife Rochelle McLean (42) have announced their official separation with a statement on Instagram. "As you all know, we've been separated for over a year now. Although we had hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage," they said. According to the McLeans, they have made this decision with love and respect.

Despite the breakdown of the marriage, they are positive about the future: "We are now focused on moving forward in the healthiest way possible, with our friendship and raising our girls together at the forefront of this next chapter."

Marriage break was announced in March

In March 2023, it was revealed via TMZ that AJ and Rochelle McLean had taken a break from their marriage. They had amicably decided to separate temporarily in order to work on themselves and their marriage, the couple announced at the time. The aim of the temporary separation was to "get back together".

AJ and Rochelle McLean tied the knot in 2011 after six years of dating. The ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel was attended by all the other Backstreet Boys members, including Nick Carter (43), Brian Littrell (48), Howie Dorough (50) and Kevin Richardson (52). The couple have two daughters together, named Ava and Lyric.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A few weeks old baby clenches his hand into a small fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Significantly fewer births in NRW

The number of children born in North Rhine-Westphalia last year was the lowest for around ten years. There were around 156,270 births in 2023, the State Statistical Office announced on Tuesday. That was 5.0 percent fewer than in the previous year and even 10.9 percent fewer than in 2021.

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest