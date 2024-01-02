AJ McLean - The Backstreet Boy's marriage has failed

The attempt to save their marriage has failed: Backstreet Boy member AJ McLean (45) and his wife Rochelle McLean (42) have announced their official separation with a statement on Instagram. "As you all know, we've been separated for over a year now. Although we had hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage," they said. According to the McLeans, they have made this decision with love and respect.

Despite the breakdown of the marriage, they are positive about the future: "We are now focused on moving forward in the healthiest way possible, with our friendship and raising our girls together at the forefront of this next chapter."

Marriage break was announced in March

In March 2023, it was revealed via TMZ that AJ and Rochelle McLean had taken a break from their marriage. They had amicably decided to separate temporarily in order to work on themselves and their marriage, the couple announced at the time. The aim of the temporary separation was to "get back together".

AJ and Rochelle McLean tied the knot in 2011 after six years of dating. The ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel was attended by all the other Backstreet Boys members, including Nick Carter (43), Brian Littrell (48), Howie Dorough (50) and Kevin Richardson (52). The couple have two daughters together, named Ava and Lyric.

