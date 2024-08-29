- The Award for Democracy titled Walter Lubcke is bestowed upon journalist Amiri

Television host and journalist Natalie Amiri (46) will be awarded the Hessian Walter Lübcke Democracy Prize this year. Joining her in recognition are the Darmstadt History Workshop and the North Hessian initiative 'Embracing Diversity', as announced by the State Chancellery in Wiesbaden. The ceremony will take place towards the end of the year in Darmstadt.

The award is in memory of Kassel's government president Walter Lübcke, who was tragically slain by a far-right extremist in 2019. Since 2020, the prize has been presented every two years to individuals and organizations that foster social harmony and democracy. Recipients receive a silver-toned, irregularly shaped, three-dimensional star atop a pedestal.

CDU Minister President Boris Rhein commended Natalie Amiri for giving a platform to people whose cravings for democracy and liberty often lead them to be imprisoned or face execution under authoritarian regimes in Iran or Afghanistan. Currently hosting ARD's "Weltspiegel" on Das Erste, Amiri previously managed ARD's bureau in Tehran's capital.

Promoting Diversity in North Hesse

This 35-strong alliance 'Embracing Diversity' – United against Exclusion' in North Hesse comprises various organizations, associations, and corporations advocating for diversity, respect, and democratic values. "The network strongly asserts its stance through active participation in events, projects, and discussions," mentioned Rhein.

Dedicated to the history of 'common folks' and everyday life, particularly during the Nazi era, the Darmstadt History Workshop was founded by students and staff from the Technical University. "The work conducted by the Darmstadt History Workshop is exceptionally significant in times of conflict and resurging anti-Semitism for fortifying peace, democracy, and openness," stated Rhein.

Presenting the Award Recipients

