Power issue on North Sea journey: Power failure reportedly cripples tour boat. Over 200 travelers forced to wait for hours on immobilized "Funny Girl," miles off Helgoland. Towboats dash to save her.

The crippled Helgoland ferry "Funny Girl," carrying numerous individuals, finally reached the mainland's shores around dawn after a lengthy voyage across the North Sea. Two tugboats managed to guide the passenger ship to the Büsum harbor within the Schleswig-Holstein community.

The vessel had been stranded for hours on the North Sea, making its way back to Helgoland. A spokesperson from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration, as reported by "RTL.de," stated, "There's been a power outage on the ferry which has rendered it completely useless." Approximately 250 passengers were onboard.

Two tugboats promptly responded to the crisis, aiming to tow the "Funny Girl" to a nearby harbor. The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) reported, "We were not summoned for help."

Existing tugboats on standby

The ship was supposed to dock back in Büsum by 19:30, but this didn't occur due to the power failure. A representative from the Elbe-North Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA) informed the German Press Agency about the power outage. Such incidents aren't uncommon and are usually rectified with onboard equipment - however, not in this case. The crew contacted the traffic center around 17:30.

According to the "Hamburg Abendblatt," an electrical panel malfunctioned in the engine room, disabling both generators and affecting engine cooling. Consequently, the emergency generator could not supply electricity. Around 200 to 250 passengers were aboard the ship.

A spokesperson for the Elbe-North Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority later confirmed on Sunday evening that private rescue boats had been requested by the shipping company to tow the "Funny Girl." Marinetraffic reports indicate that these tugboats reached the passenger ship around 22:00. Additionally, the emergency tugboat "Nordic," located near Helgoland, was on standby as a precautionary measure, per NDR.

Calm seas and light spirits?

No injuries were reported, and the sea was tranquil, with no other vessels or incidents involved. The WSA spokesperson informed the media that albeit passengers experienced delays, there were no accidents or complications.

A Funke Media Group employee who had been on the ship shared with the "Hamburg Abendblatt" that earlier in the evening, as the calm sea and gentle current guided the "Funny Girl" back towards Helgoland, the mood among passengers was relaxed. The ship's crew's North German humor added to the atmosphere. "They immediately announced the good news that we had enough beer onboard," the reporter told the "Hamburg Abendblatt."

