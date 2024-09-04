- The automobile sector teeters on the brink of failure – electric vehicles taking over the retail role.

Trouble in the German Auto Sector

The German auto industry is grappling with declining sales, particularly for electric vehicles, and is looking ahead with apprehension, as per the Ifo Institute. Volkswagen might just be scratching the surface of the problem, experts fear. The VW works council is growing more resistant to the recent tightening of austerity measures within the company.

Market Slowdown

Things aren't looking good on the German auto market recently. New car sales in August compared to the previous year have plummeted. This is primarily due to the weak demand for electric vehicles, as data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) shows. Even with other types of engines, the sales have dropped significantly in some cases.

The KBA reports that around 69 percent fewer electric cars were newly registered in August than in August of the previous year. The decrease was 24.4 percent for cars with diesel engines and 7.4 percent for cars with petrol engines. Across all engine types, the decrease in the number of new registrations was 27.8 percent.

No light at the end of the tunnel

The outlook is grim, according to the Ifo Institute. The pessimistic expectations have led to a decline in the automotive industry's business climate, which was surveyed by the Munich institute, by 6.2 points to minus 24.7 points in August. It was the fourth consecutive decline after a brief temporary recovery. "The mood in the automotive industry is plummeting," says Ifo expert Anita Woelfl.

The expectations for the next six months were particularly negative. "The German automotive industry is struggling with a lack of new orders - especially from abroad," said Woelfl. "This is now also reflected in personnel planning."

E-cars not in high demand

The KBA in Flensburg stated that the current slump on the German new car market was also due to special effects from the previous year. However, it must be noted: The situation on the new car market is severe," said Constantin Gall of the consulting firm EY on the figures. "We are not close to a sustainable recovery, the gap to the pre-crisis level remains large." In the first half of the year, around 590,000 fewer new cars were sold in Germany than in the same period in 2019, before the Corona pandemic.

Given the few electric car registrations, EY noted that unusually many such vehicles were registered in August 2023. At that time, last-minute purchases by commercial customers had driven the registrations of electric vehicles - before the state subsidy for companies expired on 1 September 2023.

Possible Government Intervention

The federal government is now planning to reintroduce state support to increase the sale of electric cars. Specifically, it's about stronger tax incentives for electric cars as company vehicles. The demand for electric cars dropped after the state subsidy was stopped. The federal government had abruptly ended the so-called environmental bonus in December due to budget constraints. In July, the traffic light coalition agreed on a "growth initiative" as part of the budget negotiations. One of the measures is the tax promotion of electric cars as company vehicles. According to this, a special depreciation for newly registered fully electric and comparable zero-emission vehicles should be introduced for companies with retroactive effect from 1 July 2024. In addition, the so-called cap for the gross list price of 70,000 euros for E-vehicles should be raised to 95,000 euros in the company car tax.

Tensions at Volkswagen

The VW works council is growing more resistant to the recent tightening of austerity measures within the company. According to Daniela Cavallo, chairperson of the works council, the crisis at Volkswagen is not due to the employees, but rather the management. Speaking at a meeting attended by over 10,000 employees, she drew clear red lines regarding the company's recent cost-cutting measures: plant closures should not happen, job guarantees should not be touched and should be extended, and cuts to wages should be rejected.

"Volkswagen is suffering because the board is not doing its job," said Cavallo. Therefore, one cannot hold the workforce accountable. Europe's largest automaker had announced that it would further intensify its austerity measures for the core brand VW due to the deteriorating situation. Plant closures in Germany and job cuts are no longer being ruled out.

