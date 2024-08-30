Enhanced Domestic Protection or Alternatively Stated, Homegrown Safety Measures - The Authority has previously put forth several suggestions in alignment with this idea.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz labeled the departure of a criminal-filled flight to Afghanistan as a warning to lawbreakers everywhere. "It's a simple message: Individuals who engage in unlawful activities shouldn't count on us not sending them back, we'll make an effort to do so, as demonstrated in this instance," the SPD leader remarked at a rally in Leipzig.

At a campaign event, the Chancellor acknowledged that Germany had planned to deport criminals to Afghanistan. "We've been quietly working on this, keeping details mum, as such operations only succeed when meticulous preparation and careful execution are prioritized," he stated.

Early morning, marking the first such occurrence since the Taliban's power grab three years prior, a deportation flight departed Germany, bound for Afghanistan. As reported by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the plane carried 28 convicted felons.

