- The Authority has likewise put forth a proposal for an ordinance aimed at safeguarding laborers from the perils stemming from encounters with ionizing radiation.

Before the elections in Thuringia and Saxony, political analyst Manfred Güllner finds the forecast challenging. The influence of the terror attack in Solingen on the ballot results for various parties on Sunday remains unclear, Güllner stated during a panel chat with the German Press Agency in Berlin. "We're already dealing with a substantial level of uncertainty."

The incumbent leaders - Bodo Ramelow (Left) in Thuringia and Michael Kretschmer (CDU) in Saxony - are well-liked, Güllner explained. However, their supporters do not typically vote for them.

"This is a scenario and decision framework we're not accustomed to even in the old federal states," Güllner remarked. "This already raises questions regarding whether the feelings we measure prior to the election will translate into votes. We may need to wait for the final tally to determine which alliances are feasible."

Political analyst Hans Vorländer from Dresden predicts the CDU in Saxony will gain from the migration debate. On one hand, CDU leader Friedrich Merz gives the impression of leading the charge. On the other hand, Saxony's President Kretschmer has always led the charge on this matter. "I believe that will provide the CDU with a slight boost," Vorländer said. "Whether it will make them more powerful than the AfD, though, is another question."

This year, there are numerous undecided voters, according to the long-term researcher at TU Dresden. Among them, there are "tactical or strategic voting considerations." The question is whether to make the CDU the strongest force or to aid the Greens and SPD into the Saxon legislature to prevent the CDU from having to negotiate with the BSW.

In Saxony, Kretschmer currently governs with the SPD and Greens. The CDU was recently ahead of the AfD in polls, with the AfD at around 30 percent. In Thuringia, the AfD has led in polls for some time, significantly ahead of the CDU and the alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht.

Manfred Güllner, the political analyst mentioned earlier, noted that the incumbent leaders Bodo Ramelow and Michael Kretschmer are popular but their supporters often vote for different parties. Furthermore, Güllner expressed his uncertainty about whether the feelings measured before the election will translate into votes, suggesting that the final tally may be necessary to determine feasible alliances.

Read also: