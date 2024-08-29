Saxony-Anhalt is Hiring Prison Staff - Opening Doors for Interested Individuals with Information Sessions in Detention Centers. The Ministry of Justice in Magdeburg announced these events for the first time.

These information sessions will take place within the prisons in Burg (Jerichower Land), Halle, Volkstedt (Mansfeld-South Harz district), and the juvenile detention center in Saalekreis. The inaugural dates are scheduled for early September, with prior registration often necessary.

As Minister of Justice Franziska Weidinger (CDU) stated, "During the applicant information days, potential candidates will get a chance to inspect their potential workplace in the realm of correctional systems up close." Furthermore, seasoned staff members and trainees currently in training will be accessible for discussions to cover topics such as working in uniform within a prison, career paths in the correctional field, remuneration for officers, recruitment standards, and the application and selection procedure.

During these information sessions, interested individuals can gain insights into the role of education and training within the correctional systems. Potential candidates will also have the opportunity to engage with experienced staff members and trainees about the importance of continuous education and development in their careers.

Read also: