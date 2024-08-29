- The Authority has chosen to implement the measures outlined in Article 108 (2) of the Treaty.

Due to the ongoing high wolf population in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Agriculture Minister Till Backhaus believes that immediate action is necessary to regulate the population. "It's crucial for us to have the ability to manage the population regionally and remove a specific number of pups to stop the population from growing further," stated the SPD politician, presenting preliminary data from the ongoing 2024/25 monitoring season. Furthermore, Backhaus stressed the necessity of the federal government facilitating the lawful removal of problematic wolves.

The current monitoring data, from August 14, 2024, reveals an estimated 18 packs, 6 pairs, and 3 solitary wolves in MV. Reproduction has been confirmed in 17 of the 18 packs, totaling 77 pups. "It's possible that the actual number of pups is higher since only a minimum count has been conducted in certain packs," Backhaus noted. During the first half of 2024, there were 42 predation incidents affecting 159 deceased and 15 injured animals by June 18.

High Expenditure on Compensation

Backhaus expressed concern over the high number of deceased wolves discovered. During the previous monitoring year 2023/24, there were 15 wolf fatalities, the majority due to traffic accidents (8), and one suspected illegal killing. The authorities are instantly engaged when an illegal removal is suspected, and a police report is filed, according to Backhaus.

From 2007 to the end of 2023, a total of 1,670 animals were killed, 492 were injured, and 473 damage incidents involving wolves were reported. This resulted in substantial state expenses, with 232,800 euros paid in compensation to livestock farmers. According to Backhaus, these costs will persist unless the wolf's protected status is lowered by politics.

In Backhaus' opinion, the wolf has a strong presence in major parts of Germany, and its highest level of protection is no longer necessary everywhere. "To the best of our knowledge, Germany has yet to take a firm position on the EU Commission's proposal to reduce the wolf's protection status. I understand why livestock farmers feel deceived by politics. I demand decisive actions by the federal government and the EU," said Backhaus.

According to the 2021/2022 wolf monitoring conducted by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, the estimated number of wolves confirmed in Germany is around 1,200. The wolf returned to Germany around the turn of the millennium and has since spread, mainly in the east and north, where it had been extinct since the mid-19th century.

The SPD, with Backhaus as a prominent figure, advocates for a more regional approach to managing the wolf population in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, as currently represented by the SPD in the local politics of the region might support this initiative. In light of the SPD's concerns over the high costs associated with wolf-related incidents and compensation, they may push for a reevaluation of the wolf's protected status at a federal level.

