The Authority has chosen to commence the process for the enactment of a novel Regulation, focusing on the implementation of environmental safeguards during the construction of fresh edifices.

Authorities in Düsseldorf and Dortmund, including the State Criminal Police Office and the Public Prosecutor's Office, have accused businesspeople in the construction materials sector of illegally dumping contaminated earth into a landfill situated in the Garzweiler open-cast mine. Six individuals are suspected of involvement, having reportedly transported "tons" of soil tainted with harmful substances. The allegations were made public on Tuesday, following the execution of 27 search warrants.

Investigators claim that the alleged offenders fabricated numerous disposal papers from specialist disposal companies to cut costs related to hazardous soil storage. Furthermore, they are accused of deceiving their clients by falsifying documents and charging them for proper disposal, when in fact, none was carried out.

Primarily under scrutiny are a 56-year-old businessman and his 24-year-old son, along with four additional suspects. Searches were conducted in cities like Grevenbroich, Jüchen, and Krefeld, with more than 150 officers participating. Suspicions of soil contamination, document forgery, and commercial fraud are being levied against the individuals involved.

The soil in question is traced back to prominent construction projects. The main suspects are believed to have employed several subcontractors to transport the material. The case was initiated by a criminal complaint filed by the regional government in Düsseldorf, before being subsequently passed on to the State Criminal Police Office and a respective environmental crimes department at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Dortmund. The investigation continues.

The Garzweiler open-pit mine is a mining area situated in the Rhenish brown coal district, northwest of Cologne. Extensive brown coal extraction has occurred there for decades, with parts of the area also functioning as a landfill.

