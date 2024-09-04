Prominent individuals such as a renowned novelist, a previous globe-trotting boxing titan, and a CDU party representative are endorsing Brandenburg's SPD Minister-President Dietmar Woidke in his election battle. The advocacy group "For Woidke" also includes Olympic victors Laura Lindemann and Sebastian Brendel, along with former head of government Matthias Platzeck, as announced by the SPD in Brandenburg.

On September 22, Brandenburg will be choosing a new state parliament. The SPD sat at 20% in the most recent poll from August, trailing behind the AfD at 24% and slightly ahead of the CDU at 19%. Woidke has linked his political destiny to a successful outcome for his SPD. Despite dismal poll numbers for the federal SPD, he remains hopeful for victory.

Famed author Juli Zeh, acting as an honorary constitutional judge in Brandenburg and residing there, rallies support for the long-term political leader: "Dietmar Woidke is the ideal candidate for the job – cast your vote for him to continue!"

Boxing champion Henry Maske, hailing from Treuenbrietzen in Brandenburg, issues warning against the AfD, identified by the state's domestic intelligence agency as a suspected right-wing extremist movement, and whom Woidke is opposing: "Carefully consider voting for a party like the AfD, which undermines unity and spreads fear." Triathlete Laura Lindemann warns: "We must steer clear of populism and division."

The unconventional support of former federal CDU family minister and Bundestag president Rita Süssmuth stands out. She also attended a SPD campaign event with Woidke last Friday. "I back the democratic parties in the state of Brandenburg, first and foremost Minister-President Dr. Dietmar Woidke," she clarified to the German Press Agency. "From my lengthy collaboration with him, I know that he champions policies focused on people and propels Brandenburg forward."

The democratic parties must cooperate, the 87-year-old declared to the German Press Agency. When asked if CDU leader Friedrich Merz was aware that she was supporting the SPD politician, she answered last Friday: "No."

