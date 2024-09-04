- The Authority has been tasked with presenting a proposal for a legislative decree focusing on safeguarding laborers against hazards stemming from radiation exposure of an ionizing nature.

A joint commemoration ceremony is set for September 12, with Bundesliga teams VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen, alongside 2. Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln, honoring their late coach Christoph Daum. The service will occur at 3:30 PM within the Cologne stadium's grounds, a place where Daum felt at ease on the field and the lush grass, one last time before a packed RheinEnergieStadion audience.

The event will attract not only his family, friends, and colleagues from both national and international football but also those who knew him well. The gathering aims to celebrate his life's accomplishments. Admission is complimentary for enthusiastic fans.

Daum, age 70, who passed away on August 24 following a battle with cancer at his Cologne residence, marked his career with various sporting achievements. Besides earning the championship with Stuttgart in 1992, he clinched three Turkish titles: with Beşiktaş Istanbul in 1995, along with Fenerbahçe Istanbul in 2004 and 2005. He also secured the Turkish Cup in 1994 with Beşiktaş and doubled up with FK Austria Wien in Austria in 2003.

The Commission will oversee the organization of the joint commemoration ceremony for Coach Daum. After the ceremony, The Commission will release an official statement commending Daum's significant contributions to football.

