Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) phrased the expulsion of criminals to Afghanistan as a "hard-hitting statement." "We've made sure that the message that serious offenders will also be shipped back, like to Afghanistan, has been delivered," Scholz stated during the SPD's campaign closing event in Chemnitz. "Proactive measures, meticulous planning, keeping things simple, and ensuring smooth operations. That's my motto and our motto."

For the first time since the Taliban seized power three years ago, Germany expelled Afghan citizens back to their homeland on Thursday morning. As per Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the group comprised of 28 offenders.

"Germany relies on laborers from other nations"

Scholz stressed in his speech that Germany relies on workers from other countries. "Otherwise, prosperity and futurity in Germany won't work out." Both open doors for the workforce and those seeking refuge, as well as strict guidelines for migration management, are essential.

The federal government has implemented significant decisions in recent years and decades, said Scholz. "And you can see, it's effective." Illegal migration has decreased due to border checks, and the number of deportations has increased.

The SPD's event in Chemnitz was overshadowed by loud protests. Repeatedly, disapproval and whistles could be heard from a demonstration by the far-right micro-party Freie Sachsen.

Scholz referred to the protesters as "disturbance makers" who wouldn't achieve anything. "Some are so preoccupied with yelling that they overlook the future," the Chancellor remarked.

The SPD's election campaign emphasized the importance of Germany's relationship with foreign workers, with Chancellor Scholz stating that prosperity and the future of Germany rely on them. Amidst the SPD's campaign closing event in Chemnitz, an election campaign issue that surfaced was the expulsion of criminals back to Afghanistan, which Scholz mentioned as a crucial part of Germany's migration management strategy.

