The Audit Court's jurisdiction over Railway Matters: Wissing Exhibits No Regulatory Authority

The Federal Audit Court has issued a scathing critique of the rail policy of Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing, from the FDP. According to their report to the Budget Committee of the Bundestag, the ministry has failed to effectively manage Deutsche Bahn AG, the federal government's sole owning entity. This situation has resulted in losses for the federal government, taxpayers, and rail passengers.

In 2022, the Federal Ministry had pledged to enhance its control over Deutsche Bahn and align it more with federal interests. However, the Audit Court noted that this objective has not been achieved. An internal control group did not exert sufficient influence. The Federal Government, being the sole owner of Deutsche Bahn AG, finds itself with limited control over the new infrastructure division, InfraGO.

The ministry has failed to separate InfraGO from corporate interests and make it free from personal biases. Instead, it has given in to the company's resistance to restructuring. The Audit Court suggests that the Budget Committee advocate for the federal government to have decisive influence over railway infrastructure companies, as per the report.

Lange: "That hasn't worked out either"

Ulrich Lange, the deputy chairman of the Union faction responsible for transport, has echoed the Audit Court's sentiments, labeling Wissing and the ministry's efforts as a "complete failure" in controlling Deutsche Bahn. Lange asserts that the committees established in the ministries for this purpose have served only to create positions rather than fostering effective intervention in the company. This has also proven to be ineffective with InfraGO, whose establishment Wissing had touted as a pivotal measure to increase control. "That hasn't worked out either," Lange reiterated, calling for a separation of infrastructure and transport once again.

Deutsche Bahn recently unveiled a restructuring program aimed at improving punctuality in trains and enhancing performance over the next few years. Previously, Wissing had applied pressure on Deutsche Bahn to rapidly implement improvements in punctuality and utilization. It has been emphasized that the railway should operate more efficiently.

Struggling divisions such as freight and long-distance traffic have developed a concept for the revitalization of particularly stressed routes by 2030. The rehabilitation of the first route, the Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim, commenced mid-July and will result in a complete shutdown until mid-December.

