The Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback is narrowing the distance between itself and Porsche.

Now if you're someone who found the Audi Q6 E-Tron's angular look a turn-off, you'll be pleased to know about the new, sleeker Sportback model hitting the streets in early 2025. This coupe-inspired SUV variant is priced at €65,900 and aims to attract design-minded customers, all while reducing energy consumption thanks to its sloped roofline.

Dimensions-wise, the Sportback retains its length and width at 4.77 meters and 1.97 meters, but trimmed down by 5 centimeters in height to 1.67 meters. The interior space is slightly impacted: when all seats are up, the boot space shrinks by 15 liters to 511 liters. Furthermore, the folded rear seats offer a capacity of 1,373 liters rather than the standard Q6's 1,529 liters.

Power and Performance

The powertrain stays true to the standard Q6, offering four motor-battery combinations, two of which will be all-wheel drive.

The base model (185 kW/252 PS) features a 76 kWh battery and can travel up to 545 km based on the WLTP test. The rear-wheel-drive, more powerful variant (225 kW/306 PS) that comes with a 95 kWh battery boasts a range of up to 656 km thanks to better aerodynamics.

The all-wheel-drive, crème de la crème, comes in two power levels: 285 kW/387 PS and 360 kW/489 PS, the former equipped with a larger battery and reaching up to 636 km, while the latter offers ranges near the same. Charging speeds range from 225 kW to 270 kW with DC charging and 11 kW with AC.

Bonus fact: The Audi Sportback is still a more affordable choice compared to the Porsche Macan, which currently starts at €84,100 and requires a larger battery and all-wheel drive, costing about €7,000 more than its Audi counterpart.

Despite the height reduction, the Audi Sportback's interior space adjustment allows for efficient electric mobility, ensuring a decent 511-liter boot space even with all seats up. The new Sportback model, with its sleek design and diverse powertrain options, is set to drive the shift towards electric mobility, offering attractive choices for design-conscious customers.

