The Audi A6 exhibits a noticeable yet discreet presence in TÜV assessments.

Audi positions the latest A6 as a vehicle for refined preferences, with new prices to fit the bill. Yet, the second-hand market now boasts numerous budget-friendly options.

Ever since summer 2018, Audi has been dishing out the fifth iteration of the A6, or internally referred to as Type 4K, in Germany. This executive sedan, having undergone a comprehensive facelift in 2023, is now also prevalent in the secondary car market. For now, prices hover around the five-digit bracket. This substantial Bavarian vehicle maintains a high-quality standard and a reduced risk of defects, as backed by TÜV evaluations during main inspections.

Quality

In these inspections, the Ingolstadt executive sedan remains unremarkably consistent. Despite the relatively higher mileage compared to the norm for this segment, it also exhibits significantly fewer defects compared to other vehicles in the upper-middle range. Wear-prone components like brakes are the only elements that show more issues, which can be attributed to the car's frequent and sometimes speedy use. As the vehicles age, additional defects become more pronounced at the A inspection point for suspension.

Body and Interior

The fifth generation of the A6 offers the Audi as a sedan, an estate (Avant), an off-road capable Allroad, and the elegant A7 Sportback. Measuring nearly five meters, this competitor to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class certainly provides ample space, even for luggage. The Avant's boot can accommodate between 565 and 1680 liters.

The cabin showcases stylish surfaces, impeccable craftsmanship, and an abundance of chrome trim. The workspace is dominated by displays, with the center console featuring two Black Panels containing virtual switches. There's also a display instrument cluster and an optional color head-up display.

Engines and Drivetrain

Variation is key: The engine selection caters to choices ranging from four to eight cylinders, including plug-in hybrid options. Power ranges from 120 kW/163 PS to 463 kW/630 PS in the RS6 Performance and RS6 GT. All-wheel drive is standard on six and eight-cylinder models. For the more powerful four-cylinder variants, it's offered as an optional extra.

The traditional manual gearbox is no longer in production. Apart from the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (S tronic), there's an eight-speed automatic for the stronger drivetrain variants.

With a four-cylinder, the large Audi delivers impressive fuel economy, with diesel engines yielding values between 4 and 6 liters. In PHEV versions, which can travel up to 68 kilometers on electric power alone, fuel efficiency drops as low as 1.1 to 2.2 liters. The more recent the year of manufacture, the higher the likelihood of finding a combustion engine bolstered by mild hybrid technology.

Equipment and Safety

Company vehicles are generally well-equipped, making a wide array of luxuriously outfitted A6 models available for purchase. However, many high-end features at Audi must be ordered separately as optional extras, so it's crucial to assess each used car to ensure desired features like air suspension, all-wheel steering, charging pad, comfort seats, head-up display, or matrix headlights are included.

The Ingolstadt model received a maximum five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test in 2018.

Conclusion

The Audi A6 (Type 4K) is a car for the discerning, who desire ample space, advanced equipment, and unparalleled quality. The array of engine options, equipment, and body variants is expansive. Currently, around 7000 used A6s of the fifth generation are up for grabs on mobile.de, with prices starting at around €18,000.

