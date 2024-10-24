The attainment of Paris climate goals appears to be under threat

According to a UNEP report, the Paris climate targets are in danger of not being met if industrialized nations don't make significant strides. As per the UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, at the presentation of the Emission Gap Report, the goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels requires a 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

The recently released Emission Gap Report outlines the gap between the expected greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years and the necessary levels to achieve the Paris climate goals. Greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, contribute to the rise in global temperatures.

Given that greenhouse gas emissions are predicted to reach a record high of 57.1 gigatons of CO2 equivalent by 2023, steeper reductions are now required, according to Andersen. To reach the 1.5°C limit, annual emissions cuts of 7.5% are needed by 2035. However, the current commitments of nations fall well short of these targets.

Andersen warned, "We're on track for global warming of 2.6°C this century, and drastic and extensive measures will be necessary to draw down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to prevent overshooting the limit."

For the G20 countries, particularly those with high emission rates, it's imperative to take the lead, as they hold a significant portion of the global economy. "In essence, we need an unprecedented global mobilization and speed," she stated.

Despite her warnings, the discussions during the G20 summit were often marked by a lack of urgency, with some leaders speaking loudly in favor of further delays in implementing stricter emission reduction plans. Recognizing the need for immediate action, Andersen stressed, "Even if we manage to limit emissions growth in the coming years, loudly advocating for quicker progress can significantly aid in achieving the Paris climate targets."

