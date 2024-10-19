The Attacking Force of New York Mets Resurges, compelling Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

This occasion, it was the New York Metropolitans who assaulted the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6, compelling a Game 6 in the NLCS best-of-seven series.

Even though the Mets incurred losses in Games 3 and 4 in their own territory, the enthusiastic Mets supporters at Citi Field were prepared for the task on Friday, and it wasn't just due to The Temtations’ rendition of ‘My Girl’ before the first pitch.

Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso didn't waste time and fired a three-run homer in the first inning, offering New York an early 3-0 advantage.

The Dodgers answered with a run in the second inning, but the New York attack didn't lose momentum.

A five-run third inning found the Mets supporters transforming the stadium into a raucous celebration as the lead expanded to 8-1.

The Dodgers rebounded after an Andy Pages solo home run, but the Mets retaliated with a two-run fourth inning, making it a 10-2 game.

The Mets bullpen had struggled throughout the series, and those difficulties persisted on Friday.

After the Mets replaced starting pitcher David Peterson after 3.2 innings, relief pitcher Reed Garrett entered the game and conceded a three-run home run to Pages, his second of the night, to make it 10-5.

Garrett was ultimately swapped for Ryne Stanek, who struck out Shohei Ohtani to halt the bleeding, much to the satisfaction of the cheering crowd.

Nevertheless, the LA offense refused to surrender without a fight.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts drilled a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, continuing to chip away at the lead. However, the Mets narrowly escaped the frame without further damage.

The Mets lead was reduced to four in the bottom of the sixth inning, leaving the spectators on edge.

However, the Mets swiftly seized on Dodgers pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr, with runners on second and third.

Jeff McNeil, who the Mets welcomed to the roster ahead of the series, delivered with a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run.

Stanek managed to keep the LA offense at bay for 2.1 innings, striking out four batters. After the final out in the top of the seventh inning, Stanek cheered, “Let's go!” to rev up the crowd.

With the sky illuminated by a supermoon over the stadium and the game remaining 11-6, Mets closer Edwin Diaz emerged to face three of the best Dodger hitters - Pages, Ohtani, and Betts.

Diaz struck out Pages and Ohtani and got Betts to ground out to bring an end to the eighth inning and secure a win in the ninth inning, ending the game.

Following the game, Diaz spoke to the Fox Sports 1 broadcast about the team's unwavering spirit.

“We always have the same mentality,” Diaz stated when asked about their resilience. “We want to win this game and go back to LA. And we did it. We played great baseball against a great team. At the end of the day, the guys did their job. The bullpen did a fantastic job and we got the W.”

Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

