Following numerous stab injuries - The arid landscape advocates for additional expulsions to Afghanistan.

"Top politician in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), is pushing for tougher measures following the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen. Wüst applauded the first deportation flight from Germany to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power three years back, during a special session of the NRW state parliament last Friday. He, however, suggested openly discussing more deportations, even to nations like Syria and Afghanistan.**

"This act of violence marks a change," Wüst stated. The attack, which took place last week, hit Germany directly. A man, later recognized as the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., who is currently in custody, was responsible for the deaths of three individuals and injuries to eight others with a knife during a city festival in Solingen last Friday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating him on charges of murder and membership in the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.**

Wüst urged a "balanced response" to the asylum and migration debate that has arisen since then. "Competing to make the most extreme demands should not be the objective," he said. "Using the appropriate language when discussing the consequences will gain public support," the CDU leader added.

However, it's time for action now, Wüst emphasized. He reiterated that Germany's principle of individual asylum remains inviolable and will not be challenged. Yet, he pointed out that a significant number of individuals who have come to Germany are not eligible for asylum. Wüst has been voicing concerns about the strain on municipalities and has been advocating for asylum proceedings outside Germany and the EU for quite some time.**

Germany is in desperate need of strong readmission agreements with the main countries of origin. Law enforcement agencies require further reinforcement and awareness of online activities. To achieve this, a constitutional data retention regulation is needed."

Wüst's support for the recent deportation flight to Afghanistan highlights his commitment to enforcing stricter immigration policies, following the attack in Solingen. Given the ongoing challenges with asylum seekers not eligible for protection, Wüst has advocated for discussing the possibility of deportations to nations like Syria and Afghanistan.

