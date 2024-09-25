The apprehension Among Powerful Gaming Enthusiasts Regarding an Imminent Downfall

It's not like he wasn't anticipating it. Rodri clocked in an impressive 6107 minutes on football pitches worldwide from July 2023 to July 2024, a substantial amount in his eyes. Yet, he expressed it as "too much," even hinting at a potential player strike. Support for the Manchester City midfielder poured in from pros like those in Munich, Madrid, Leverkusen, and Dortmund.

As anticipated, Rodri suffered a severe knee injury on a Sunday, and City manager Pep Guardiola predicts a lengthy absence. So, were Rodri and the prominent figures right, or were they mistaken?

The high workload of professional footballers is by no means a new issue. Coaches and prominent players have voiced concerns about the congested football schedule for years. FIFA's announcement of a summer 2025 Club World Cup brought further anxiety, with Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti initially proposing a boycott, only to later reconsider.

Ancelotti: Players would dare to sacrifice their paychecks

The discussion has gained momentum once more with Rodri's public remarks at a press conference, looking tired and slouched in his chair. When asked if players might even strike due to excessive games, Rodri replied, "We're close." "Ask any player, they'll say the same." Support poured in from RB Leipzig's Willi Orban and Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

The primary question now is: are they correct? From a medical perspective, is the workload actually unhealthy, and excessive? Some have argued that these high-earning footballers should simply bear a few more games. Ancelotti offered a fresh perspective at a press conference: "The players have no trouble opting out of their salary if we play fewer games," the Italian said.

Whether they'd actually relinquish their earnings is yet to be seen. Regardless, the high workload discussed by Rodri affects only a select few players. FIFA points to a report from the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), with which FIFA cooperates since its inception 30 years ago. According to the study, many clubs are playing no more matches per season than they did 12 years ago.

The average number of games per season was around 40 between 2012 and 2024, with only 5% of clubs competing in more than 60 games. An even smaller proportion, 0.31%, of players played 61 or more games throughout the period. The research encompassed the workload of over 18,000 footballers in 40 leagues for 12 years (2012-2024). On average, these players competed in 22.7 games per season.

Is it really that bad? It's a bit more nuanced than that. The midfielder in question falls amongst the 0.31% who played in a whopping 63 official games last season. The concern appears to lie with the small number of top players who frequently compete in multiple competitions and represent their national teams besides. Adding the Club World Cup to the schedule is unlikely to alleviate their situation.

Rodri had feared that players like him would be playing 70 or 80 games due to the new Champions League format. However, his injury might lower his game count, potentially removing him from the 0.31%. Nevertheless, the debate remains ongoing.

