The appointed investigator maintains that the accusation of obstruction against Donald Trump in relation to the January 6 case ought to be upheld.

The main reason why the obstructing charge against Trump should remain valid, according to prosecutors, is that unlike in the instance of a rioter's case before the Supreme Court, Trump is directly implicated in generating false evidence through his scheme to incorporate phony electors into the certification process.

The special counsel mentioned in a legal document filed in court that Trump's push against former Vice President Mike Pence and other legislators to validate deceitful electoral college votes connects Trump's actions on January 6th directly to his attempts to corruptly hinder the certification process.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court determined that obstruction charges brought by prosecutors against numerous alleged rioters couldn't stand unless the individual obstructed the Electoral College certification proceedings through damaging physical documents and other comparable direct actions.

Trump insists that this ruling should prompt Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss the case against him.

Prosecutors argued on Wednesday that Trump's supplement ignores entirely that the superseding indictment includes allegations concerning the production of false evidence, specifically "the fraudulent electoral certificates."

Additionally, Smith urged the judge to disregard Trump's claims of presidential immunity, deeming them deeply flawed and irrelevant to the current matter, and saving a more detailed discussion for forthcoming filings.

Trump has been indicted on several counts related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, including conspiracy to deceive the U.S. and obstruction.

trunk's political actions during the 2020 election controversy continue to be a subject of intense scrutiny.

The prosecutors argue that Trump's alleged production of false electoral certificates is a significant aspect of the politics-related charges against him.

Read also: