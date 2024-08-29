- The appeal for anti-gender views evidently fell short of widespread approval

The Hamburg initiative "End to Gender Language in Administration and Education" appears to have fallen short of its goal. The precise amount of supporters' signatures hasn't been declared yet, as the signatures handed in via mail and at citizen service centers haven't been accounted for entirely, mentioned Jens Jeep, the initiative's guardian. It's reasonable to assume that the approximately 66,000 signatures needed for a referendum were just barely missed.

By the end of the gathering period on Wednesday night, the initiative had already gathered 36,000 signatures. Nonetheless, additional signature lists haven't been added, mentioned trustee Anja Oelkers. It's believed that the tally will remain below 40,000 signatures. In sum, the organizers anticipate around 55,000 to 60,000 signatures.

Jeep pointed the finger at the Senate for scheduling the signature collection period during the summer holidays and the poor organization of the popular initiative by the authorities as reasons for the failure. "I'm quite confident that we would have racked up 100,000 signatures outside the holiday period." This notion was reinforced by a notable surge in supporters during the last holiday days.

The Hamburg Constitutional Court also posed another challenge to the initiative by denying an urgent application for the postponement of the signature collection at the start of July. Jeep stated that they are still contemplating whether to file a constitutional complaint in Karlsruhe against this decision.

The sponsors sought to enforce that the Hamburg administration, educational institutions, and municipal businesses cease using gender stars and double colons. The legislation draft presented by the initiative dictates that the Senate should stipulate for these institutions that the official written or electronic communication and publications must adhere to the official guidelines recommended by the Council for German Orthography. The initiative failed to see success in the Citizens' Assembly with this.

Last summer, the gender opposition successfully initiated their popular initiative by delivering 16,000 signatures to the town hall. According to Hamburg's popular legislation, the popular vote represents the second step in the procedure that would have paved the way for a referendum if the required number of signatures had been met.

