The anticipated launch of Boeing's Starliner mission has been pushed back to at least May 17 due to a valve problem.

Boeing's Starliner is planned to have its maiden voyage from NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:16 p.m. ET on May 17.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore had already boarded the Starliner capsule when the launch team called for a delay due to an issue with a valve on the Atlas V rocket's second stage.

Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance, explained that valves can sometimes vibrate, or open and close rapidly, and this is known as "buzzing." While some buzzing is normal, excessive buzzing could lead to valve failure.

After removing the astronauts from the capsule, the team attempted to fix the buzzing by opening and closing a pressure regulation valve on the rocket's upper stage. However, more oscillations occurred when fuel was being drained from the rocket.

The team conducted a review of the valve on Tuesday. It was decided that the valve had exceeded its qualification, so it was replaced.

This means the rocket will be rolled back from the launchpad on Wednesday to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. While replacing the valve, the team will also check for leaks and perform other functional tests.

Astronauts Wilmore and Williams will stay at Kennedy Space Center in quarantine to ensure their health.

Importance of the launch

Before the valve problem arose, Starliner (Boeing's capsule to rival SpaceX's Crew Dragon) was scheduled to take off for its first-ever crewed test flight at 10:34 p.m. ET Monday. This was the last significant milestone before NASA authorized Boeing's spacecraft as part of the federal agency's Commercial Crew Program. The Starliner would join SpaceX's Crew Dragon in increasing US options for sending astronauts to the International Space Station.

Williams and Wilmore, who have each gone to space on two previous trips on the NASA shuttle and Russian Soyuz missions, have been inspecting various systems such as life support and manual controls.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson commented, "They're checking out a lot of the systems: the life support, the manual control. That's why we put two test pilots on board — and of course the resumes of Butch and Suni are extensive."

The launch would be the sixth crewed spacecraft to set off in US history after Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, the space shuttle, and SpaceX's Dragon.

Williams would also be the first woman to participate in such a mission.

What to anticipate

Provided the launch proceeds as planned, the Starliner capsule will separate from the Atlas V rocket once it reaches orbit and start firing its engines. The capsule will then gradually make its way towards the space station, taking about 24 hours.

The astronauts are scheduled to spend about a week on the space station, joining the seven astronauts and cosmonauts currently there while the Starliner is docked outside.

Afterward, they will return home in the same Starliner capsule, which is expected to parachute down to a landing area in the southwestern United States.

