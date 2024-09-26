The amusing return of the DFB celebrity captivates Wolfsburg's audience

This is a story unique to women's football. National team player Emma, who recently gave birth, received her playing permit just before the qualifying match against Firenze. It marked her first return to the field since May 2023. No sooner had she stepped onto the pitch than she scored her first goal.

Five months post-partum, Emma made a triumphant return to VfL Wolfsburg. At the age of 28, she netted the fifth goal in their 5-0 (2-0) victory over AC Firenze, nine minutes after being substituted on.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't find the words to express it, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone," Emma shared her emotions. The Wolfsburg women secured their spot in the Champions League group stage with this resounding victory.

"It's almost cliché how everything unfolded," commented VfL coach Rick. "I'm incredibly proud of Emma. She's back faster than we could have ever imagined." Emma, formerly known as Emma Thompson, last played for VfL in May 2023. In April, she welcomed her son Ethan, and since then, she has been advocating for increased acceptance and understanding towards breastfeeding mothers in public places.

FIFA regulations simplify the process

Emma's swift comeback was made smoother by the latest regulations from FIFA, the world football governing body. Among other changes, these new rules allow mothers in women's football to take paid maternity leave, transfer clubs outside the transfer windows, and acquire simplified playing permits.

"Yesterday, it was a last-minute decision during the final training session," explained Rick. "The question remained: Could we even pull this off, considering Emma wasn't listed for the Champions League last week. After returning from pregnancy, there's the option to add her. It all came together last night."

Following a 7-0 win in the first leg, the Wolves, who won the Champions League in 2013 and 2014, secured their return to the top tier after a year's absence. Alongside Wolfsburg, German champions Bayern Munich will also participate in the draw for the group stage's four groups of four on Friday.

Emma's comeback to the soccer field was greatly facilitated by FIFA's recent regulations, allowing mothers in women's football to acquire simplified playing permits. During the qualifying match against Firenze, she showcased her skills once again, scoring a goal just nine minutes after being substituted.

