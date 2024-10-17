The Ampel coalition has chosen a contentious hospital revamping strategy.

Germany's medical facilities are set for a significant overhaul following two years of planning. The contentious hospital overhaul proposition passed by the Bundestag, backed by the traffic light coalition, aims to alleviate financial burdens and focus more on specialized treatments in these institutions. The opposition has voiced their dissent towards the project. The reform is pending approval in the Bundesrat, where it can't be vetoed but may be delayed in the mediation committee.

The existing compensation model, which relies on flat rates per treatment case, is set to change. In the future, hospitals will receive 60% of the remuneration for maintaining certain services. This shift is intended to reduce the pressure to manage high caseloads.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed his belief that the reform will enhance the standard of treatment in German hospitals and preserve a nationwide network of quality clinics. He added, "Simultaneously, superfluous hospitals will either be shut down or repurposed." The actual rollout of the reform will occur gradually over several years, ensuring patients won't notice immediate changes.

The traffic light coalition, consisting of the Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats, played a crucial role in passing the hospital overhaul proposition. The lighting coalition's support for the reform aims to ensure that the new compensation model, which consists of hospitals receiving 60% of remuneration for maintaining certain services, is implemented effectively.

Read also: