The American Head of State, Biden, concludes his journey from Germany

Due to Hurricane "Milton", President Biden had to postpone his swift trip to Germany to say his goodbyes. As the saying goes, "delayed doesn't necessarily mean canceled". The expectation is that Biden will make his way to Berlin as soon as next week.

Behind the scenes, the federal government and security agencies have started making arrangements for Biden's high-level visit. On the current itinerary, there are scheduled meetings with Federal President Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz set for Friday. Biden's visit to Berlin serves as a farewell tour before the upcoming elections in early November. Initially planned as an official state visit with a grand reception and other accolades, the schedule will now be substantially trimmed down. However, it is still intended that Biden will be presented with the distinguished class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany by Steinmeier for his contributions to German-American camaraderie.

Originally, Biden had planned to spend several days in Germany, but the visit was postponed at the last minute last week due to Hurricane "Milton" to manage the crisis situation personally. A predicted summit of the Ukraine Contact Group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein on Saturday also failed to materialize.

However, it's likely that the same political issues will be discussed during the now planned brief visit, such as the future strategy of Western allies supporting Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. In a call following the cancellation, Scholz and Biden confirmed their strong partnership between Germany and the US, including their joint "defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression", as mentioned in a statement released in Washington. Their relationship is described as "unwavering resilience".

