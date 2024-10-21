The American Defense Secretary guarantees additional military assistance for Kiev.

Austin touched down in Kyiv once more, serving as the United States' Defense Secretary. In a post on the X platform, he shared, "I've visited Ukraine four times in this role to underscore that America, joined by the global community, remains unwaveringly supportive of Ukraine."

During this visit, Austin engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov. As mentioned by the American Department of Defense, the new aid bundle totals $400 million. It encompasses ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery ammunition, and mortar rounds. The package additionally includes more M113 armored cars, firearms, and their respective bullets.

Before the Russian incursion in February 2022, the United States has been the primary military and financial backer for Ukraine.

Austin reaffirmed the US' commitment during his meeting with Zelenskyy and Umierov, emphasizing the delivery of the recent $400 million in military aid. This package includes crucial supplies like HIMARS ammunition and armored vehicles to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Read also: