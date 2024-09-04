The American administration is initiating judicial proceedings against the leadership of Hamas.

In February, the United States Department of Justice brought charges against several prominent Hamas figures, including the organization's new leader, Yahya al-Sinwar. Previously concealed, the indictment has now been made public.

The U.S. government is prosecuting Sinwar and other Hamas officials in connection with the horrific October 7, 2023 incident in Israel. The documents relevant to this case have been released by the Department of Justice. Initially filed in a New York federal court in February, the indictment was initially sealed until recently.

Sinwar and the other accused individuals face seven charges including violating sanctions, conspiring to assist a foreign terrorist organization, conspiring to kill American citizens, and conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction leading to fatalities, including rockets used during the attack.

"Hamas' acts of terror on October 7 in Israel are unacceptable, and the Department of Justice will not cease its efforts until Hamas is held responsible for their campaign of violence, death, and destruction," stated Matthew Olsen, head of the national security division at the Department of Justice. The Hamas attack, which resulted in over 40 American civilian casualties, is just one example of the group's brutality, according to the statement.

Following the assassination of Hamas' external operations chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran towards the end of July, Sinwar was appointed as the group's new leader. His current whereabouts remain unknown, and it is believed he is hiding within Hamas' intricate tunnel network beneath Gaza. As a result, the Department of Justice's actions hold a more symbolic significance at this time. Sinwar is believed to be the primary mastermind behind the October 7 terror attack. Along with Haniyeh, other accused individuals are also believed to have passed away.

The United States is pursuing its case against Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar and other officials in a New York federal court, given their roles in the October 7, 2023 incident in Israel. The United States of America considers Hamas' actions in Israel as unacceptable and continues to press charges against the organization, aiming to hold them accountable for their acts of terror and violations.

