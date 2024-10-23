The American administration affirms the presence of North Korean military personnel in Russia.

The United States authorities have acknowledged the presence of North Korean military personnel in Russia. This revelation was made by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his trip to Rome, stating, "We're still figuring out their exact motives there."

Austin underlined the severity of the situation if these troops were to join Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He highlighted that such an action would not only have repercussions in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin chose to keep additional information undisclosed.

According to South Korea's security agency, a total of 3,000 North Korean soldiers have already been dispatched to Russia. These troops are said to be based at Russian military installations, where they're reportedly undergoing preparations for potential deployment against Ukraine. The agency predicts that North Korea aims to dispatch a full 10,000 soldiers to Russia by December.

