The Alternative for Germany (AfD) faces legal defeats concerning their leadership roles in Bundestag committees.

In the debate over committee chair positions in the German Bundestag, the AfD group has come up short at the Federal Constitutional Court. Two legal challenges by the AfD were dismissed, as per the announcement from the court in Karlsruhe.

Consequently, the AfD has no rightful claim to hold chair positions in Bundestag committees. The ousting of AfD MP Stephan Brandner as chairman of the Legal Committee also didn't breach the constitution, according to a unanimous decision made by the Second Senate of Germany's highest court.

Brandner was ousted following his sharing of a contentious tweet post the synagogue attack in Halle in October 2019. The tweet criticized politicians for gathering with candles in synagogues, which was perceived as being unsupportive. After offering an apology, Brandner refused to resign. Since then, none of the AfD candidates have been elected as chairpersons of Bundestag committees.

The AfD group's challenges against their lack of committee chair positions in the German Bundestag were dismissed by Germany's Federal Constitutional Court. Despite the ousting of AFD MP Stephan Brandner as chairman of the Legal Committee, the Second Senate of Germany's highest court deemed it constitutional.

Read also: