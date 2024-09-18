Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsGerman Bundestag

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) faces legal defeats concerning their leadership roles in Bundestag committees.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
The Federal Constitutional Court rightfully stripped the chairmanship of the Legal Affairs...
The Federal Constitutional Court rightfully stripped the chairmanship of the Legal Affairs Committee from AfD MP Brandner as his role.

In the debate over committee chair positions in the German Bundestag, the AfD group has come up short at the Federal Constitutional Court. Two legal challenges by the AfD were dismissed, as per the announcement from the court in Karlsruhe.

Consequently, the AfD has no rightful claim to hold chair positions in Bundestag committees. The ousting of AfD MP Stephan Brandner as chairman of the Legal Committee also didn't breach the constitution, according to a unanimous decision made by the Second Senate of Germany's highest court.

Brandner was ousted following his sharing of a contentious tweet post the synagogue attack in Halle in October 2019. The tweet criticized politicians for gathering with candles in synagogues, which was perceived as being unsupportive. After offering an apology, Brandner refused to resign. Since then, none of the AfD candidates have been elected as chairpersons of Bundestag committees.

The AfD group's challenges against their lack of committee chair positions in the German Bundestag were dismissed by Germany's Federal Constitutional Court. Despite the ousting of AFD MP Stephan Brandner as chairman of the Legal Committee, the Second Senate of Germany's highest court deemed it constitutional.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public