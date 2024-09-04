- The "Altered significantly" national squad

Niclas Füllkrug acknowledges that the German football team is going through a transition following the home Euro. He believes the departures of key players like Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, and captain Ilkay Gundogan will significantly alter the team's dynamic. Speaking at a press conference in Herzogenaurach, Füllkrug, at 31, admitted, "Even though only a few players are absent right now, we've lost some major figures who had significant impacts, both on and off the field. This means we're in the midst of shaping a new leadership structure. I think we're on the right path."

Füllkrug confessed that his position might have improved somewhat in the hierarchy, but for him, things mainly remain the same. He's determined to keep giving his all and maintaining his passion for the team. He asserted that he doesn't need to show anything new to the new coach, Julian Nagelsmann, following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United in the Premier League. During the Euro, Füllkrug served as Kai Havertz's backup as a striker.

Nations League as an aim

Füllkrug looks forward to the sporting aspect in the Nations League, with the first matches scheduled for this Saturday against Hungary in Düsseldorf and three days later against the Netherlands. "We aim to pick up from where we left off during the Euro," he said. Winning this UEFA competition and keeping the 2026 World Cup in mind should be our objective, Füllkrug suggested. "Every footballer enjoys holding a trophy in their hands," he added.

However, Füllkrug realizes that fan enthusiasm may not be at its peak in the coming months as it was during the summer. "We won't be able to create the same vibe," he admitted. Public viewing events also seem unlikely. Nevertheless, Füllkrug views the Nations League as a "challenging competition" that can help the team grow. "It can be beneficial," he concluded.

Füllkrug mentioned his excitement for the upcoming Nations League, where he hopes to continue the team's momentum from the Euro. Despite the transition and potential challenges, he sees the competition as an opportunity to build and grow as a team. Meanwhile, he shared his love for the sport, stating, "Even in challenging situations, there's no better feeling than scoring a goal in a Soccer match."

