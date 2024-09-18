The alliance proposes to present Russia with a fresh approach in the Arctic region.

16:43 "Am I dreaming?": Witnesses video prison swapThe "Kyiv Post" was there for the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on September 14th and caught the initial conversations between recently freed Ukrainian soldiers and their families. A total of 103 soldiers went back to their homes in the exchange. The Russian soldiers were captured during Ukraine's advance on Kursk.

16:03 Ukraine: Russian attack in Kursk haltedAccording to Ukrainian sources, the Russian attack in the Russian region of Kursk has been halted. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian regional command told AFP that the Russians attempted to attack from the sides, but they were repelled. The situation is stable and under control, the spokesperson mentioned. Speaking of Oleksiji Dmitratschkiwsky, he stated that Russia has had some minor victories, but their success has led to their near-encirclement. According to him, several thousand Russian civilians are still in the territories occupied by the Ukrainian army in Kursk.

15:42 Germany extends medical aid to UkraineThe German government is giving an extra 50 million euros for the care and treatment of injured Ukrainian soldiers. "We continue to stand with Ukraine", said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner. "With this solution, we ensure medical treatment for the wounded in Germany." As of now, Germany has evacuated and treated 1,173 severely injured and wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in German hospitals, reported German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. She stated that this help is an act of humanity and Germany will continue to provide it.

15:07 Shooting at Wildberries headquarters in MoscowDuring an attempted raid on Wildberries' headquarters in Moscow, three people were injured, the company reported. There was also reportedly a fatal incident, according to Russian media. Wildberries' founder, Tatjana Bakaltschuk, explained via Telegram that her ex-husband Vladislav Bakaltschuk and two former company managers had tried to seize Wildberries' headquarters in Moscow. The three people injured were during the event. Vladislav Bakaltschuk claimed to have arrived for talks, and he and his companions were unarmed. However, shots were fired from the building. Wildberries is one of Russia's largest online retailers, with over ten million orders every day.

14:43 India to keep buying Russian oil unless sanctions affect themIndia admitted that they will continue to buy Russian oil without hesitation, as long as they are not affected by sanctions. According to "Ukrajinska Prawda," citing Reuters, Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that they would buy from the cheapest supplier. He added that India is not alone, as European countries and Japanese companies are also buying Russian oil. India is reportedly 88% dependent on oil imports and is the third-largest oil consumer and importer in the world. Russia's trade with India has doubled since 2022.

14:05 Munz: Kremlin not concerned about F-16s due to missile range restrictionsThe first F-16 fighter jets from the West have already arrived in Ukraine, but due to factors such as the lack of permission to shoot missiles deep into Russia, the Kremlin is not worried, according to ntv's Rainer Munz.

13:45 Kremlin calls Stoltenberg remarks 'dangerous'The Russian government has criticized NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks as "dangerous". He suggested that it wouldn't be a red line for Russia if Ukraine used longer-range weapons to attack targets deeper into Russia. Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskow called it an "irresponsible and unprofessional way" to ignore Russian President Putin's warnings.

13:17 IAEA finds mines and military equipment in Zaporizhzhia NPPThe Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located on Ukrainian territory, has armed troops, military equipment, and anti-personnel mines between the inner and outer fences. This information has been reported by the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA). The IAEA experts were unable to visit some areas during the entire reporting period, causing concerns about the security at the NPP, which was occupied by Russian soldiers at the beginning of the conflict. Just four weeks ago, a cooling tower caught fire.

12:41 Kremlin warns of potential escalation in Middle East after pager explosionsAfter the explosion of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon, the Russian authorities have warned of an escalation of tensions in a "volatile" region. "Whatever has happened, will certainly lead to an escalation of tensions," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov on Wednesday. Lebanon is in a "volatile situation" and every incident can be a trigger of escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed. The incident was labeled as another "act of hybrid warfare" against Lebanon by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

11:36 Sharma's Take: F-16s Might Not Be the Ultimate Solution

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj is pushing for 128 F-16 fighter jets to gain air superiority over Ukraine. However, Western nations have only promised around 60, which is less than half. Reportedly, Sharma, an ntv correspondent, views the commencement of deliveries and training as a success nonetheless. However, there have been some initial glitches with the weapon system.

11:16 Ukrainian Supposedly behind Attack on Munitions Depot

According to a source from the Ukrainian SBU intelligence service, Ukraine reportedly orchestrated the bombing of a large munitions storage facility in Russian Toropez last night. The depot contained various missile systems, including Iskander, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and guided bombs. The source stated that the depot wasn't recognizable after the attack. After the Ukrainian drones' impact, there was a significant explosion. The SBU is collaborating with their military allies to gradually decrement the enemy's missile capacities, which have been intensively barraging Ukrainian cities. There are plans to carry out such attacks on other Russian military sites.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers can Join Ramstein Tenders

Ukrainian drone manufacturers can now participate in tenders organized by the drone coalition within the Ramstein event format. Representatives from Western Ukraine supporters meet regularly in Ramstein. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that the tender series will include two categories: one for First-Person-View (FPV) drones, and another for interception drones. The Ministry considers this event as a significant step in the development of Ukrainian production. The bids from all submitters will be evaluated by coalition members, and winners will receive further testing orders.

10:27 Drone Allegedly Attacks Russian Munitions Depot

Although the Kremlin has not officially confirmed it, the governor of the Tver region announced on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone assault caused a fire at the location. Media outlets suggest it was likely a large weapons and ammunition depot. Residents were evacuated, and videos of the fire are circulating online.

09:39 Numerous Casualties in Eastern Ukraine

Heavy Russian air assaults in Kharkiv resulted in nine injuries. This is the latest in a string of civilian attacks. Yesterday, a woman was killed and 43 people, including four children, were injured in a precision bombing. Russia also attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast from the air, resulting in two fatalities.

08:46 Repeated Attacks on Sumy's Energy Facilities

According to local authorities, Russian drones allegedly attacked the energy facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy for the second time. So far, there have been no reported casualties. Last Tuesday, Russia launched rockets and drones to attack the city and region's energy infrastructure, resulting in a temporary power outage for over 280,000 households, according to the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff: 1130 Russian Casualties Recorded

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that, within the past 24 hours, 1130 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured. Since February 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion started, an estimated 637,010 enemy casualties have been documented. The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 vehicles, including tankers, and six tanks since yesterday.

07:55 Ukrainian Air Force Readies for F-16 Deployment

Ukrainian President Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian Air Force has finalized deployment plans for Western F-16 fighter jets. Zelensky mentioned that the tasks for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense have been assigned. In his evening video address, they discussed the possibility of expanding the aircraft fleet and providing further training. Many individuals in Kyiv believe that longer basic pilot training is necessary due to repeated heavy losses. Right now, pilot training lasts only 40 days. Around 60 F-16 jets are set to be delivered to Ukraine, but only a few have been handed over so far.

07:19 Russia alleges Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Multiple Regions

Russia alleges multiple Ukrainian drone assaults on various regions. According to Russian Ministry of Defense reports, 54 drones were shot down across five Russian territories over the past night. The majority of drones were reportedly shot down near the Kursk and Belgorod border regions, as well as Smolensk and Oryol. However, a drone attack on a munitions warehouse in the Russian city of Toropez set it on fire, according to military bloggers and local authorities. Residents were evacuated as a result. The Russian military has not yet publicly acknowledged this event.

The deputy leader of the Green Party's parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, requests a debate in the Bundestag regarding Russian influence operations in Germany. He claims that research from the Russian propaganda factory SDA reveals harmful tactics used by Russian bodies to manipulate German democracy, public discourse, and elections. This interference is allegedly aided by extremist groups such as AfD, BSW, and others who spread Russian narratives, forming alliances to undermine German interests. Individuals supporting Ukraine are reportedly spied on and publicly discredited as a result.

05:42 Ruseful Fake Videos Spread about Vice Presidential Candidate Harris

Microsoft's research indicates that Russian actors escalated their disinformation campaign against Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Group Storm-1516, believed to be connected to the Kremlin, published two deceptive videos since August to besmirch Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. The first falsely portrays Harris supporters assaulting a Trump rally participant. The second clip features an actor spreading the misleading accusation that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 incident and abandoned the scene. Both videos have garnered significant views.

05:19 Fire Erupts in Russian Tver

Russian reports suggest a Ukrainian drone strike incited a fire in the Russian region of Tver. The blaze started in Tver's city center because of debris from a wrecked Ukrainian drone, leading to partial evacuation of residents. Governor Igor Rudenya revealed this on Telegram. Firefighters are battling the blaze, but the cause is unclear. Russian defense units are claimed to be warding off a "significant drone attack" on the city. Tver, containing approximately 11,000 people, is known for housing a Russian arsenal containing rockets, ammunition, and explosives, according to a 2018 report by RIA.

03:57 Drone Attacks Strike Multiple Western Russian Regions

Local governors disclose that Ukraine carried out drone attacks on various western Russian regions. Seven Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Smolensk region, according to Governor Vasily Anochin on Telegram. A drone was destroyed above the Orjol region by Russian air defense, as reported by Governor Andrei Klichkov on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones were shot down over Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, as per Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. The Kyiv government alleges that the attacks target vital military, energy, and transport infrastructure critical to Moscow's conflict efforts.

02:56 Washington Investigates Possible Uranium Trade Circumvention

The US government scrutinizes potential Uranium trade circumvention with China. Suspicions arise that China is importing enriched Uranium from Russia while exporting its own production to the US. "We're worried about bypassing the ban on Russian uranium imports," said Jon Indall of the US Uranium Producers Association. "We don't wish to cut off the Russian supply only to have all the materials come from China." The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.

01:54 US Intends to Enhance Oil Reserves

An insider disclosed that the US government plans to boost its strategic oil reserves. The US wants to buy as much as six million barrels of oil due to depressed prices, according to a source. If the purchase is confirmed, it will be the most extensive since a significant release in 2022. The US government reduced its oil reserves substantially following high gasoline prices resulting from Russia's Ukraine invasion to help stabilize prices.

00:45 Attack on Saporishshya Regions Leaves Two Dead and Five Injured

Russia assaulted the Saporishshya regions overnight, resulting in at least two fatalities and injuring five further individuals. Governor Ivan Fedorov later detailed that Russia had targeted the Komyshuvakha community intensely in the region. Several buildings and infrastructure facilities were also damaged. Rescue services continue their work, but the extent of the damage is still under investigation, according to "Kyiv Independent."

23:38 US UN Ambassador: We have Reviewed Zelensky's Peace Plan

US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that America has examined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed "peace plan." She indicated that the US believes it has merit and can succeed. She expressed optimism for progress but declined to offer further details. The US ambassador likely refers to the "victory plan" on the Ukrainian side, which Zelensky presented last month.

22:29 False Alert in Latvia: Suspected UFO was Actually a Flock of Birds False alarm in Latvia: An apparent invasion of its Baltic NATO airspace by an unknown flying object was revealed to be an innocuous situation. The object, originating from neighboring Belarus and trespassing the border in the eastern region of Kraslava, turned out to be none other than a group of birds. The Latvian news agency Leta reported this, citing the country's air force. Initially, the Defense Ministry in Riga announced the detection of an unknown flying object, leading to the activation of NATO interception aircraft based at the Lielvarde base to survey the airspace. However, these aircraft could not identify any potential threats.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Ink Deal on Cybersecurity Moldova and Germany are committed to bolstering their resistance against "Putin's hybrid warfare" through a cybersecurity agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin has a consistent ambition to continue employing his hybrid warfare tactics against Europe, with Moldova serving as a major tool for destabilization, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted during her visit to Chisinau. She emphasized, "But that's exactly why we're stepping up our own efforts." Through the provision of IT equipment, information exchange, and training sessions, they aim to foil potential cyberattacks in Moldova and unravel disinformation campaigns.

