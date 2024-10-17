The Alliance for Progress (AfD) loses its committee position and allocated speech time in the Bundestag.

Many folks in the AfD might not shed a tear over Dirk Spaniel's departure, especially party leader Weidel. However, Spaniel's exit from the political scene has repercussions for the AfD in parliament. Following Spaniel's resignation, the AfD's representation in the Bundestag is anticipated to lose debate time and a committee seat, as reported by media outlets. A Bundestag spokesperson told the "Rheinische Post" that "In the Health Committee, the AfD faction loses a seat - to the Union faction." Furthermore, the AfD's time to speak in the Bundestag debates will also decrease: "In 90-minute plenary debates, the AfD faction loses one minute of speaking time - nine instead of the previous ten. This minute also goes to the Union faction." As a result, the AfD faction will be reduced to 76 members - there were initially 82.

This week, MP Spaniel announced his departure from the AfD and its Bundestag faction. "Many had suspected it, today I have officially resigned from the AfD and its Bundestag faction," he posted on X.

Spaniel, previously the leader of the AfD in Baden-Württemberg and a frequent critic of co-party leader Alice Weidel, was not included on the state list for the next Bundestag election at a state party conference two weeks ago. Subsequently, he announced his resignation from the party. Spaniel and Weidel's factions had been at odds for years. Weidel replaced him as chairman of the state association in 2020.

Numerous attempts were made to expel the 53-year-old from the party due to his damaging actions towards it. Spaniel beat them to the punch with his resignation. Spaniel is close to the extreme-right Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke and the later-disbanded "Flügel." In the Bundestag, he served as the AfD faction's transportation policy spokesperson until his departure.

The announcement of Dirk Spaniel's departure from the AfD and its Bundestag faction has sparked discussions about right-wing extremism within the party. His close ties to Björn Höcke and the disbanded "Flügel" have raised concerns about the party's ideological direction.

The resignation of Dirk Spaniel, a known critic of co-party leader Alice Weidel and a proponent of right-wing extremism, has also resulted in a loss of representation and speaking time for the AfD in the Bundestag.

Read also: