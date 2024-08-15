Skip to content
The Alliance against the Right regrets the decision on the 'Compact'

Following a court decision, the far-right 'Compact' magazine is permitted to resume publication. The alliance against the right expresses its position at the company's headquarters in Falkensee.

People protest against the right in Falkensee.
The alliance against the far right in Falkensee has expressed regret at the provisional lifting of the ban on the far-right magazine "Compact". "We regret that it's being reinstated and allowed to continue," said Eric Heidrich, spokesman for the alliance, to dpa.

It's also disheartening that the image of Falkensee as a right-wing hotspot near Berlin could potentially resurface. In the evening, several dozen people in the town demonstrated against violence, far-right extremism, and racism.

In Falkensee, the "Compact" magazine, published by Jürgen Elsässer, has its main office. The Federal Administrative Court provisionally lifted the ban on "Compact" imposed by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) in mid-July in an urgent procedure on Wednesday.

The court primarily raised doubts about the proportionality of the ban. This means the magazine can now be published under certain conditions. A final decision will be made in the main proceedings. Faeser had justified the ban by stating that the magazine was a "central mouthpiece of the far-right scene".

Falkensee has made headlines in the past: A man from the town was part of a group that allegedly planned the kidnapping of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

