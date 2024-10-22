The alleged perpetrator of the Georgia school shooting forgoes the arraignment procedure and submits a plea of innocence.

Gray, 14, was charged last week with 55 offenses linked to the September incident at Apalachee High School in Winder, located 50 miles from Atlanta.

Gray chose to waive his formal hearing, as documented in papers submitted by his counsel Alfonso Kraft Jr.

Gray is suspected of killing two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, as well as two math teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, on September 4. Eight students and one teacher were injured during the school shooting.

Colin Gray, his father, was previously accused of 29 crimes, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and multiple counts of second-degree child cruelty and reckless conduct.

The minor will face trial as an adult. The charges against his father challenge the concept of who bears the blame for a mass shooting.

A preliminary hearing unveiled facts obtained from the Gray residence on the day of the shooting, such as a notebook containing Colt Gray's sketches of stick figures with injuries. The phrase "Shoot the teacher first" was written next to the images. A note found in the gaming room stated, "Forgive me. It is out of my control. See you."

Investigators claimed potential violence indicators in the home were neglected or inadequately addressed. Colt had created a shrine to school shootings, which included at least one photograph of the Parkland, Florida, shooter, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Kelsey Ward.

Investigators testified that Colin Gray communicated with school personnel in the days leading up to the shooting about his son's need for counseling, but he failed to follow through and guarantee that appointments were made. A school counselor explained that Colin Gray implied he might not be able to afford the treatment.

Colt Gray too sent alarming texts to his parents just prior to the shooting. Meanwhile, Marcee Gray phoned Apalachee High School urging staff to locate her son, but Colin Gray did not. When law enforcement officers arrived at his residence, Colin Gray exhibited no remorse, Ward stated.

On the day of the shooting, the 14-year-old was granted permission to depart the classroom with his belongings before returning with a rifle in his backpack, as reported by the state Bureau of Investigation at the time of the incident. He had carried the weapon onto the school bus wrapped up as if it were a school project, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told CNN affiliate WXIA.

