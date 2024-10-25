The allegations linking the Menendez case to Menudo, suggesting potential additional victims, as stated by the documentary producer.

Fresh proof potentially reinforcing the Menendez brothers' assertions, disparaged in a Peacock docuseries a year prior, could potentially cause the men to depart from prison. They've been incarcerated for life after shooting Jose and Kitty Menendez at their California mansion in 1989.

recent statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed that he aims to reconsider sentencing, referring to an alleged letter from Erik to his relative before the homicides and sworn testimony from Roy Rosselló, a previous Menudo band member, who claimed that Jose, previously the boss of RCA Records, assaulted him sexually – during the 80s.

Rosselló first shared his experiences publicly in “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” in 2023, inspiring debates over the brothers' sentences in light of their abuse allegations.

“No other youth has ever alleged being sexually assaulted by Jose Menendez,” Robert Rand, a journalist involved in the docuseries production, told CNN. “We suspect that there might be other victims, and we eagerly anticipate their contact.”

Rand's project, along with a recent Netflix documentary and the series “Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story,” underscore a persistent interest in the Menendez case and hint towards a developing societal comprehension of sexual abuse, specifically amongst male victims, according to Rand.

“That's the man... that abused me”

Rosselló discussed in “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” how he was 13 years old when he met Jose Menendez.

“That's the man here, who abused me. This individual, he's the predator,” Rosselló said in the docuseries while pointing to a photo of Jose Menendez.

He maintains that he was offered wine and later passed out before waking up in a New York City hotel room, discovering himself injured.

“I suffered quite a bit of pain for a week. I was hardly able to endure the pain. I couldn’t even walk,” Rosselló stated tearfully.

The Menendez brothers' habeas corpus petition, submitted shortly after the docuseries release, references Rosselló’s accusations.

“Jurors weren't informed that Jose Menendez abused Rosselló a second time in a New York City hotel,” the filing reads.

“Some of the Menendez supporters questioned, ‘Where was Roy Rosselló 30 years ago during the trial?’” Rand told CNN. “However, one needs to understand that some abuse survivors are deeply ashamed of their experiences and choose to keep them secret throughout their lives.”

Rand and the series’ director, Esther Reyes, asserted that Rosselló, now residing in Brazil, would testify in Los Angeles, if the court mandates it.

“He's an incredibly credible witness,” Reyes told CNN. “I interviewed him extensively. He's consistent and clear in his statements.”

CNN attempted to reach out to Rosselló regarding Gascón's call for reconsidering the Menendez brothers' sentences, but he was unavailable for comment.

“Roy is cognizant of the ongoing developments,” Rand added. “Roy is closely following all the new updates.”

Rosselló is also interested in meeting with the Menendez brothers, according to Rand, who mentioned that the brothers’ defense team doesn't support any contact between them and Rosselló, as he could potentially serve as a capital murder trial witness.

“Roy has expressed interest in meeting the Menendez brothers,” Rand concluded.

