Charli XCX - The album 'Brat' leads to 'Brat Girl Summer'

"Hot Girl Summer", "Feral Girl Summer", "Rat Girl Summer" or perhaps "Brat Girl Summer"? On TikTok, trends are buzzing left and right, quickly replacing each other. Three years ago, the term "Hot Girl Summer" ("Heißes Mädchen Sommer") was on everyone's lips, last summer everyone was talking about the so-called "Rat Girl Summer" ("Ratten Mädchen Sommer"), and now a completely new term is making the rounds: the "Brat Girl Summer" ("Rotzgoрен Sommer").

Where does the trend come from?

On June 7, Charli XCX (31), pop icon, released her new album titled "Brat". Through clever and thoughtful marketing, the singer's motto for her sixth studio album is clear: party all night, smudged makeup, no extravagance, and empowerment. This motif runs throughout the entire album and is about much more than what meets the eye. It starts with the album cover. It glows in Neon green with a simple, unadorned font: "brat". Charli XCX swims against the current and forgoes an elaborate cover.

The album consists of 18 songs and is open and unfiltered. "It's like news I'd send to friends," the singer explained in an interview with "The Guardian". "I didn't think about rhymes or traditional things. It's really just about capturing a feeling of chaos and saying the rawest thing that comes to mind." "Brat" also deals with female friendships and their complexity. "Women's relationships are super-complex and multifaceted," Charli XCX further explained. "You can like someone and not like them at the same time; you can be jealous of someone, but they can still be your friend."

What does "Brat Girl Summer" mean?

"Brat" does not only refer to the color Neon green, but can also be translated as "Rotzgoрен" (Rascal). According to Duden, the term refers to a "dirty, unkempt, uncultured, impudent girl". The new trend aims to transform this apparently negative connotation into something positive. There is no universal definition of "Brat Girl Summer". Instead, it's about letting go of clear definitions and boundaries. It's about not needing any specific requirements to be a "Brat Girl" and that the term itself is self-defining.

The internet is in agreement on a few aspects. As Charli XCX revealed to the TikTok series "The news movement", a "Brat Girl" is a "girl who's a little chaotic, likes to party, and maybe sometimes says dumb things". In general, it's about empowered women living outside the norm and staying true to themselves. It's a lifestyle that's about having fun and not being ashamed. "Brat Summer" is thus, in a nutshell, hedonism of the old school.

What is the "Brat Girl Summer" aesthetic?

According to the pop singer, there are also some basics that a "Brat Girl" typically possesses: "A box of cigarettes, a BIC lighter, and a white top without a bra". The Indie Sleaze Look of the early 2010s is experiencing a revival, as is the Y2K style of the early 2000s. Bright and eye-catching colors, as well as noticeable glasses, cannot be missing. The feeling of laziness is in the foreground, and the focus is on personal comfort. The look is not uniformed. Instead, it is a varied mix following the motto "Everything is allowed".

## Who are the "Brat-It-Girls"?

The originator of the trend sets the trend better than anyone else: Charli XCX. But actress Julia Fox (34) is also a representative of the new style. "British Vogue" revealed recently that she no longer wants to dress for men and their ideas. Instead, she chooses to dress for "the girls and the gays." In an interview with "Vanity Fair," she also explained, "If you are confident and secure and having fun, you can literally wear a trash bag and people will be attracted to your audacity." This statement embodies the motto of the new trend.

Another prominent example is the model Gabbriette Bechtel (26), who is also a close friend of the "Brat" singer. She also embraces her unique look and lives the "Brat Girl Summer" to the fullest, as she shows on Instagram.

Many stars are involved

The "Brat Summer" trend is now omnipresent in social media. Whether in an Instagram caption for a summer post or as part of viral TikTok dances for the new album: Most people are in the know. Even actors Daisy Edgar-Jones (26) and Glen Powell (35) are participating in the viral dance trends related to the new album and openly confess to the "Brat Summer."

Even Kamala Harris becomes a "Brat Girl"

Even Kamala Harris' (59) campaign team has jumped on the trend. After Joe Biden's (81) withdrawal from the US presidential campaign, videos and memes about the likely new Democratic candidate have dominated in no time. Charli XCX posted the long-viral tweet "Kamala IS Brat."

Not long after, Harris' team changed the header image of her campaign channel on X to a neon green background with "kamala hq" on it.

