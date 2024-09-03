Deserted Aviation Hub - The advancement of the reformed Tempelhof Airport's restoration is underway.

The remodeling of the 1.2-kilometer-long roof on the old airport Tempelhof is nearing completion. Construction activities started in late May with the aim of refurbishing the roof and concrete ceiling of the runway canopy. Senator for Urban Development Christian Gaebler (SPD) checked on the progress during a site visit. "It's our responsibility to preserve this building and keep it accessible to the public," he said.

The emphasis is on preserving the historical site and making its facilities operational. "The roof renovation is a major part of that process," explained Fabian Schmitz-Grethlein, managing director of the Tempelhof Project Society. This is crucial to maintain the structure's longevity, and once accomplished, we can then utilize the spaces beneath the roof for future purposes, which we've clearly stated as our goal.

Renovation challenges

During this renovation, the aged roof structure is being replaced. Hazardous materials are being safely removed from the old structure. Additionally, the steel-reinforced concrete ceiling is being refurbished. The entire project is expected to finish by the end of 2026, at an estimated cost of approximately 34 million euros.

The canopy was constructed between 1935 and 1941, covering an area of 21,400 square meters. But not only the roof requires renovation; the entire airport is in desperate need of it. Originally built by the Nazis as the "World Airport," it is filled with hazardous substances. The fire protection systems are outdated, and modifications are complex due to the monument preservation requirements. Consequently, many rooms cannot be utilized at the moment.

In the summer of 2029, the Senate adopted the "Vision 2030+" development plan, which includes the renovation plans and concepts for long-term use of the facility.

The completed renovation of the old airport's roof at Tempelhof will allow for the utilization of the spaces beneath for future purposes. Visitors to the site can still expect to see the historical canopy, as preservation efforts continue despite the need for extensive renovations.

