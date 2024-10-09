The adult entertainment sector is confronting President Trump's administration

Political tensions are escalating. In the controversial "Project 2025," the prominent conservative think tank of the US Republican party advocates for a ban on pornography with all the legal repercussions. The adult entertainment industry is retaliating with cautionary advertisements ahead of the presidential election.

Various organizations, musicians, celebrities; it's not unusual for numerous entities to engage in US elections due to their interests. However, the porn industry has joined the fray between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, warning potential consequences of a Republican victory a few weeks prior to the presidential election. "Keep them away from your viewing choices!", the website hands off my porn urges, in English. The initiative outlines on its website potential moves of a Republican government under Donald Trump: This would ban pornography and punish those involved with imprisonment. Pornographic websites are among the most frequently visited.

Harris' supporters are unlikely to oppose the warnings against Trump in the White House, due to their potential reach to men. According to a survey conducted by the conservative think tank "American Enterprise Institute," 44% of 18- to 29-year-olds watched porn last month, and 57% of 30- to 49-year-olds did so. Generally, men lean towards Republicans, while women tend towards Harris. Younger men may be swayed by these warnings, as they have fewer established political allegiances.

It's an addiction

While the Republican Party's election manifesto fails to include a ban proposal, the infamous Project 2025 does. This is a comprehensive blueprint for the transition to a conservative government, opening decrees, legislative initiatives, and agenda items for the beginning of the term. Trump has distanced himself from the plan, but the document of the conservative think tank "Heritage Foundation" seems tailored for him. According to CNN, at least 140 of his former staff worked on it, and some appear in training videos for it. The Democrats continually reference Project 2025 in the campaign to discredit Republicans.

The foreword of the nearly 922-page document launches a scathing attack on all involved. Porn is said to be "as addictive as any illegal drug" and brings destructive effects on the mind, similar to any criminal act, the document argues: "Pornography should be banned." Producers, distributors, educators, and public librarians who sell it should be imprisoned. Telecommunications and technology companies enabling its distribution should be shut down.

A potential Trump administration would "utilize the full power of the US government to make pornography illegal," warns the initiative by the adult film industry. They refer to this as "equipping the government against the American people": A direct allusion to the Republicans, who have long accused the Democrats of this and even have a committee in Congress for it.

Just a drop in the ocean

The proponents of "Hands off my porn" also cite statements made by Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who, as a senator from Ohio in 2021, remarked: "The blend of porn and abortions has essentially produced a generation that is lonely, isolated, doesn't get married, doesn't start families, and isn't even sure how to interact with each other."

Even though the entire Project 2025 is highly controversial and has become a term no one wants to be publicly associated with, if Trump secures the presidency, he could still draw from it and implement individual proposals.

The $100,000 spent by the adult film industry for its advertising campaign is a mere fraction of the record sum political action committees will spend this year. According to the "OpenSecrets" project, which tracks political financing in US politics, approximately $5 billion is projected to be spent by Election Day on November 5th.

