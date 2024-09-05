- The administrative authority introduces the "Appreciation Plan" for essential services during crises.

Hessia's Head of Government Boris Rhein, along with Minister of Interior Roman Poseck (both from CDU), will introduce a "Respect Package" intended for the on-duty personnel in Hessia on Thursday (at 11 am) at Frankfurt's Fire and Rescue Station 1.

The first responders, which includes personnel from the Fire Department, Police, and Rescue Services, are continually active 24/7 to ensure the safety of the residents. Unfortunately, it's concerning that these heroes are becoming increasingly subjected to assaults, as noted by the Interior Ministry in preparation.

During the last year, 5,056 police officers, 171 rescue personnel, and 24 firefighters in Hessia encountered criminal wrongdoings. The Hessian state authorities aim to combat this issue using the "Respect Package".

The "Respect Package" proposes enhanced measures to safeguard the well-being of on-duty personnel, recognizing the rising incidences of assaults they face. It's crucial that the rescue power, who exemplify bravery and dedication daily, are granted the necessary protection to carry out their critical duties effectively.

