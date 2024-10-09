Skip to content
The administrative authority aims to strengthen regulations for employee background screening.

Safeguarding Against Unauthorized Interference and Disruption

Pro-Russian cyber assaults, as identified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, have additionally targeted web platforms of German government entities and corporations. (Symbolic image)

To prevent saboteurs and spies from intelligence agencies abroad from gaining access to sensitive positions in the government and economy, the federal administration is planning to strengthen employee vetting procedures. Approved by the cabinet, a revised Security Clearance Act, passed on Wednesday, includes increased online investigations, including social media scrutiny, to uncover any potential unlawful statements and activities by prospective and existing workers.

Furthermore, individuals will be obligated to "promptly report in writing to the relevant authority, following the submission of a security disclosure, all interactions with foreign intelligence agencies that might suggest an attempt at recruitment." This requirement extends to not only personal connections but also potential connections of one's significant other.

The changes are justified due to an escalating security situation, notably following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vetting process aims to minimize risks. Generally, individuals in specific professions, such as military personnel, must undergo such a vetting. Employees who handle classified state information as confidential guardians or who work at a sensitive position in a critical facility are also subject to this vetting.

In line with the revised Security Clearance Act, protection against sabotage is being enhanced by requiring individuals to report any interactions with foreign intelligence agencies that might suggest recruitment attempts. To effectively safeguard against sabotage and potential threats, the vetting procedures for sensitive positions are being strengthened, covering not just employees but also their significant others.

