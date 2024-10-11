The Administrative authorities are dispatching a GSG-9 squad to the Baltic Sea.

Berlin is beefing up its defense on the Baltic Sea due to concerns of potential sabotage incidents. Sources suggest that a marine-focused unit of the GSG 9, a renowned German special forces unit, will be stationed permanently in Neustadt, Schleswig-Holstein. The federal ministry has declined to disclose the exact details regarding the GSG 9's strategic locations for operational reasons.

Reportedly, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser made the decision to position this unit in Neustadt, enabling them to respond swiftly to emergency situations. The heightened threat of sabotage against vital infrastructure in the North and Baltic Seas became evident following the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to security officials. In response, the reaction capacity of the federal police needs to be enhanced.

The GSG 9 boasts the necessary expertise and resources for marine operations, according to the spokesperson from the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The minister recently witnessed these capabilities while observing a federal police deployment ship in action on the Baltic Sea. "Given the prevailing threat scenarios like sabotage against critical infrastructure or potential terrorist threats, rapid crisis response capacity is crucial," stated the spokesperson.

According to "Spiegel" news, the federal police and Bundeswehr have been monitoring the activities of Russian spy ships for some time. These vessels have been extensively mapping the intricate web of pipelines and other underwater lines on the seabed of the North and Baltic Seas. Equipped with fast boats and specially-trained dive teams, the marine units of the GSG 9 are well-positioned to counteract from the federal police ships.

