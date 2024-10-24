The Administration at the Federal level persists in issuing authorizations for weapon deliveries to Israel

The German administration has broadened its authorizations for weapons export to Israel, exceeding earlier disclosed figures. Since August, the Foreign Office has green-lit the export of military equipment valued at 94.05 million euros to the nation engaged in conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This sum surpasses the 45.74 million euros the Ministry of Economics disclosed to the Bundestag's Economic Committee last week, pertaining to the entire period up until October 13th.

The revelation stemmed from the Foreign Office's response to a query posed by the Left's parliamentary faction, Sevim Dagdelen, acquired by the German News Agency. The response does not clarify whether the authorized exports encompass weapons of warfare.

The Left's parliamentary faction, Sevim Dagdelen, expressed concern about the unspecified nature of the exports, questioning if the 'Other' military equipment authorized for export could include weapons of warfare. Despite the broader authorizations, it remains unclear if the German administration is aiding in the proliferation of 'Other' weapons that could fuel conflicts beyond Israel's current engagements.

Read also: