The federal administration is planning to enhance the process of returning outdated electrical appliances in supermarkets and discount stores starting from summer 2022. The federal council agreed on new guidelines on Wednesday. As per the Federal Ministry for the Environment, collection points in these retail outlets will be clearly marked in the future, making it easier for customers to locate them. Additionally, disposable e-cigarettes can be returned to the same place where they were purchased.

Germany is witnessing an increasing amount of electronic waste. The Ministry of the Environment reports that there were 1.6 million tons of electrical devices in circulation in 2013, which increased to over 3 million tons in 2021. "To collect more electrical devices for responsible recycling in the future, consumers need to be more aware of the return options," stated Minister Steffi Lemke.

Since July 2022, supermarkets and discount stores with more than 800 square meters of sales area and regularly or occasionally selling electrical devices have been required to receive and dispose of small electrical appliances, such as mobile phones, tablets, or light-up shoes. For larger appliances, stores only have to accept them if a new device is bought at the same time.

The new decision expands the take-back obligation for disposable e-cigarettes to all sales points, including kiosks and gas stations. These e-cigarettes, which are often equipped with non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, end up in landfill or the environment too frequently, the Ministry of the Environment pointed out. Sales points must notify customers about the return option.

The new guidelines emphasize the importance of clearlydisplaying the return points for outdated electrical appliances, as per the Rules established by the federal council. Consumers should be mindful of these Rules to ensure responsible recycling of their electrical devices.

