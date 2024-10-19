The 91-year-old psychologist, renowned for the disputed 'Stanford Prison Experiment', has passed away.

Stanford University revealed on Friday that renowned psychologist Philip Zimbardo passed away on October 14 at his residence in San Francisco. Regrettably, the reason for his demise was not disclosed.

In 1971, Zimbardo and a team of postgraduate students convincingly coaxed college-aged males to spend a fortnight in a simulated prison situated in the Stanford campus's basement.

The study came to a halt after six days, as the individuals impersonating guards demonstrated signs of psychological cruelty, and those playing prisoners experienced escalating feelings of fear, melancholy, and fury, according to Stanford's announcement.

Zimbardo faced criticism for assuming the role of warden — engaging directly in the study instead of maintaining an impartial observer stance.

As Zimbardo and a fellow graduate student who contributed to the project would subsequently pen down, the study's outcome was unsettling and unforeseen.

The experiment has since become a cornerstone of psychology curriculum, allowing students to delve into the psychology of wickedness and the ethical implications of conducting psychological studies on fellow human subjects, as per Stanford's statement.

Zimbardo's research extended to various intriguing topics, including persuasion, hypnosis, cults, shyness, time perception, altruism, and compassion, according to Stanford.

The esteemed psychologist is survived by his spouse, Christina Maslach Zimbardo, as well as three children and four grandchildren.

Despite the criticism, the study conducted by Zimbardo and his team greatly impacted us, serving as a crucial lesson in psychology and ethics.

Remembering Philip Zimbardo's groundbreaking work, we continue to explore the complexities of human behavior, inspired by his pioneering research in various fields.

