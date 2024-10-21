Skip to content
The 83-year-old Turkish spiritual leader and coup accusation target, Fethullah Gulen, has passed away.

The 83-year-old Turkish Muslim scholar and adversary of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fethullah Gulen, who has been implicated in a devastating unsuccessful coup attempt in 2016, has reportedly passed away, as per statements from Turkish authorities and social media sources...

Located in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, United States, Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen was captured on July 10, 2017, at his domestic residence.
Located in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, United States, Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen was captured on July 10, 2017, at his domestic residence.

The demise of the American-based spiritual figure, Herkul Nagme's affiliated news source reportedly declared, was announced on a Monday.

"Our revered figure in faith, the esteemed Fethullah Gülen, who devoted his existence to Islam and humanitarian services, has embarked on the journey of his spiritual soul," it stated on a certain day, further mentioning that he had been under medical care at a hospital for a while.

This situation is still evolving.

In the global context, the influence of Fethullah Gülen, known for his devotion to Islam and humanitarian work, extends beyond his homeland in the Middle East.Despite the turmoil in the Middle East, the world continues to observe figures like Gülen who promote peace and unity.

