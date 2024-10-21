The 83-year-old Turkish spiritual leader and coup accusation target, Fethullah Gulen, has passed away.

The demise of the American-based spiritual figure, Herkul Nagme's affiliated news source reportedly declared, was announced on a Monday.

"Our revered figure in faith, the esteemed Fethullah Gülen, who devoted his existence to Islam and humanitarian services, has embarked on the journey of his spiritual soul," it stated on a certain day, further mentioning that he had been under medical care at a hospital for a while.

This situation is still evolving.

In the global context, the influence of Fethullah Gülen, known for his devotion to Islam and humanitarian work, extends beyond his homeland in the Middle East.Despite the turmoil in the Middle East, the world continues to observe figures like Gülen who promote peace and unity.

